‘I’ve had one like this on my hand for years’: Woman uses ChatGPT for a palm reading. Now she’s getting checked for skin cancer

Dr. ChatGPT may just save your life. At least, that’s according to this person who is getting checked up after an AI search turned into a potential concern.

ChatGPT ‘Diagnosis’

“Put a finger down if you asked AI to do a palm reading on you and they told you to get your mole checked because it looks like acral lentiginous melanoma,” says Rin (@sandwitchbread). ChatGPT is a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by the company OpenAI, where users can “speak” with this AI in various capacities.

Rin’s video has over 2.5 million views as of Saturday. Rin also created several follow-up videos explaining that she had a doctor’s appointment in a few days.

“Look at the mole,” Rin says while zooming in on the mole on the inside of her palm right underneath a finger.

“This popped up in 2020 after I had my son and I never considered it to be anything dangerous,” Rin continued.

What is acral lentiginous melanoma?

Acral lentiginous melanoma is a type of skin cancer. It usually forms in places that do not get much sun. So, it is believed that sun exposure is not a direct cause of it, according to the Melanoma Research Alliance.

The Daily Dot has previously reported on the internet helping people identify potential cases of melanoma. This person posted a video about popping pimples on their partner’s back when someone commented that some of the marks looked like melanoma. Their partner went to the dermatologist, who confirmed that the moles were early stages of cancer.

Viewers are surprised by ChatGPT

People weigh in on ChatGPT’s alleged diagnosis.

“Melanoma survivor here. I always remember the doctor told me the worse spot to have melanoma is the palms of your hands or bottom of your feet,” one user wrote.

“Chat GPT diagnosed my stage iv endo when i had been dismissed for a decade,” another claimed. “Had surgery in November and I feel like a new woman.”

“I just noticed a new hand mole and have been putting off booking a derm app.. just booked it. Thank you,” someone else mentioned.

“To be fair this is what I think AI SHOULD be for. Not palm readings, but being able to detect things like that. But instead people are making Ghibli art with it,” a different person wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Rin via TikTok message and comment and to OpenAI via email.



