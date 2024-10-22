‘Scammed by Texas Roadhouse’: Texas Roadhouse customer demands answers after ordering family meal for $50

A Texas Roadhouse left one customer feeling shortchanged after she discovered her family meal portions were significantly smaller than what other locations were serving.

TikTok user @lizzysobaked posted a video reviewing her Chicken Critters family pack order, which quickly garnered over 786,600 views. While she found some aspects of the meal satisfactory, she took issue with several portion sizes that were meant to feed 3-4 people.

“This is where it gets a little [expletive] funky,” the TikToker says in her video while opening a white foam container of salad. “Because where’s my foil pan filled with salad? This ain’t enough to feed 3 to 4 [expletive] people. Like, what? I can eat this by myself if I want to.”

The TikToker also questioned the size of the side dishes, which came in two 16-ounce cups. “This is supposed to feed 3 to 4 people? Like, where’s the rest of it? Crazy,” she says.

While she found the chicken critters portion and bread rolls acceptable, the overall experience left her demanding Texas Roadhouse “do better.”

Texas Roadhouse portions vary based on location

The video has revealed apparent inconsistencies in portion sizes between different Texas Roadhouse locations. Some TikTokers have received their family meal salads in large foil pans, while others got smaller foam containers like @lizzysobaked.

In a follow-up video, she highlighted this discrepancy by showing a clip from user Kayla Jo (@warmthoughts_). The TikToker had ordered a Beef Tips family pack that came with a significantly larger salad portion in the previously mentioned foil pan, along with four 16-ounce cups for sides instead of the two.

Texas Roadhouse’s response

After contacting Texas Roadhouse about the issue, @lizzysobaked reportedly received a $30 gift card as compensation. According to her follow-up video, the manager was apologetic. “She was very sweet, understood, completely apologized. She was very open with me and told me that her salad guy has been skimping on salads, which I understand.”

The Texas Roadhouse menu promotes the Family Sized Chicken Critters as “Served with a family sized salad, two shareable 16oz sides,” matching the portions the TikToker received.

Many users sympathized with the TikToker’s experience. One of them wrote, “I had to go watch other people’s vids to see what they got… you definitely got a crappy deal compared to everyone else.”

Another viewer shared, “I also had the same experience as you.”

A third commenter noted, “I’m glad they made it right for you. I get what they are saying about each place has different portions but [your] portions were clearly off.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Texas Roadhouse via press email and to @lizzysobaked via TikTok comment.

