‘I’d immediately call corporate and report my managers for not handling that’: Texas Roadhouse server says co-worker had to wait on customers in Confederate flag gear

A Texas Roadhouse server has sparked discussion on TikTok after claiming that a group wearing Confederate flag attire verbally harassed the staff at the restaurant.

In a video with over 189,000 views, TikTok user Lona (@love.lona) says that the large group entered her Texas Roadhouse wearing Confederate flag gear.

When they were eventually seated, one of the servers, who is Black, went to assist them. According to Lona, the group proceeded to use the N-word numerous times and refused to interact with the server.

"It was such an intense night tonight. I was getting so mad not only because of the table but the fact i had to watch and hear them treating one of the nicest caring souls I've ever met that way and they were still able to stay in the restaurant. How dare you take it as far as telling your kid to shutup and not talk to your own server because he is black. The minute they started dropping the N word while the server was present at the table is the minute they shouldve been kicked out."

“This server is a server that’s always happy, loud, outgoing, making sure everybody’s good,” Lona says. “He ended up going outside crying, and this is a grown-ass man.”

When the meal concluded, the server did not receive a tip on a bill of around $540. Lona and other servers pooled some of their tips together to make up for the server’s lost income.

“He still served them. He didn’t throw a fit, didn’t do nothing,” Lona explains. “Which, props to him.”

“It’s one thing to come in [wearing] what you believe in…You want to wear that? Okay. I don’t know why. But the fact that you’re N-word dropping, all this, all that—they made their kids stop talking to the server, too,” Lona details.

“I was getting so mad not only because of the table but the fact I had to watch and hear them treating one of the nicest, caring souls I’ve ever met that way and they were still able to stay in the restaurant,” she wrote in the caption. “How dare you take it as far as telling your kid to shutup and not talk to your own server because he is black?”

“The minute they started dropping the N-word while the server was present at the table is the minute they should’ve been kicked out,” she concluded.

In the comments section, users were largely in agreement with Lona’s assessment of the incident.

“Texas Roadhouse needs to do better and stand up for their employees,” wrote one user. “Wow.”

“Managers and company needs to held accountable [because] he very well could’ve been in harm’s way,” added another.

“As a customer I would have went full Karen with your manager,” shared a third. “They failed your staff.”

