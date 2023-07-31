‘Right up there with Michael Scott going to Sbarro’: Family travels to Texas and visits local steakhouse. It was a Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is a restaurant chain with over 500 locations across the country, but one family visiting the Lone Star State found the chain’s food so good they swore it was an authentic Texas gem.

In a viral TikTok video, Angeline (@angelineliu8) shows her family enjoying a meal at a Texas Roadhouse location. She shows the rustic aesthetic in the interior of the restaurant and the array of foods her family is eating, including bread rolls, steaks, mac and cheese, and more. The video features audio from country-pop star Dylan Scott’s “Living My Best Life.”

“When my family traveled to Texas, we went to a steakhouse we thought was so delicious that we went back twice,” Angeline wrote in the text overlay. “Turns out Texas Roadhouse was a chain and there was a store 15 min away from our house.”

The video has garnered over 1.7 million views and over 1,000 comments as of Monday afternoon.

Several others have commented vouching for the quality of Texas Roadhouse despite being a chain.

“Texas roadhouse is by far the best of the chain steakhouse of that price range so good choice tbh,” mentioned one commenter.

“That’s right up there with Michael Scott going to Sbarro for a New York slice,” another joked, referencing a scene from the popular NBC show The Office.

“As a Texan, Texas Roadhouse do be amazing tho,” a further user wrote.

Interestingly enough, Texas Roadhouse is actually based out of Louisville, Kentucky, and its first location opened in Clarksville, Indiana per a fact sheet released by the company. Therefore, some might even question its “Texas-ness” based on these facts.

Angeline captioned the video, “Immigrant family things.” This unfortunately led some TikTokers to share hateful anti-immigrant rhetoric in the comments. The original creator posted another video in response to those comments.

“Me when I make a silly little video about texas roadhouse and someone comments “great, more immigrants” my page is not for you!!!! DN!!!!!” she wrote in a text overlay.

Angeline responded to a comment on this video underscoring the quantity of hateful comments.

“THE AMOUNT OF RACISM I DELETED FROM THE COMMENTS…. WILD,” she wrote.

Despite the hate, Angeline stood her ground on her family’s pleasant experience at the restaurant and unfamiliarity with the chain.

“For the people who are saying my family is out of touch: we are an immigrant family that rarely eats at american chain restaurants,” she commented on the initial video.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Angeline and Texas Roadhouse for comment.