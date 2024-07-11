‘Ooooops sorry Elon’: Man mistakes Tesla Cybertruck for a dumpster

TikToker Joseph Luca (@josephlucascolari) posted a short video riffing on the appearance of Elon Musk’s Tesla Cybertrucks.

“Oh this is great I was looking for a dumpster to throw my trash in,” Luca says. He points his camera at what looks to be a dumpster in front of his car.

Then, Luca exits the vehicle to throw away his cup.

“Oh,” he says as he realizes the dumpster is actually a Tesla Cybertruck.

The video has 4 million views and over 2,000 comments.

“Ooooops sorry Elon,” the caption reads.

Elon Musk started out as a Tesla investor before becoming the Chief Executive Officer in 2008, the same year the car company released its first vehicle, according to Investopedia.

“Elon I have some notes,” one TikTok user wrote in the comments of Luca’s video.

Other commenters left similar notes on the Cybertruck aesthetic.

“At first I thought it really was a dumpster,” one viewer wrote.

“Common mistake,” another commented. “That’s actually a hotel ice dispenser.”

“That thang ugly,” another said.

“My kids say they look like someone designed them in Microsoft Paint,” another commented.

Cybertrucks, a history

Tesla started selling the Cybertruck vehicles in November 2023. According to Yahoo! Finance, Tesla has sold about 1,700 Cybertrucks per month.

“I finally saw one in the wild yesterday and they’re just ridiculous,” a TikToker commented on Luca’s video.

“They offered my dad a Cybertruck for work and he said, ‘Yeah, I’d rather walk,’” another shared.

“The other day I thought I’ve seen [a] fridge driving on [the] freeway, and as I got closer I realized it was [a] Cybertruck,” a viewer wrote.

“There are SOOO MANY of these in my neighborhood,” another viewer commented. “It never gets easier. Every time I see one I get queasy.”

Yahoo! Finance predicts that Tesla could sell around 23,500 Cybertrucks this year.

“I think the Cybertruck looks dope af,” one viewer wrote.

“To each their own!” Luca responded in the comments.

Recently, Cybertruck drivers have reported whistling in the cabin when they drive through wind; they’ve also been recalled recently for faulty parts. Their sharp panels have sent owners to the ER. They’ve struggled to go off-road. But devout drivers keep sleeping inside them anyway.

Luca did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.