‘I seen the reviews and risked it’: Woman orders 3 couches from Temu for $465. Are they worth it?

Ordering furniture online always feels like a gamble, and one TikToker decided to lean into that uncertainty in the most amusing way.

TikTok user Madeline Alva (@madelinealvaa) had viewers questioning reality when she shared an unboxing video of what she claimed were three couches she ordered from Temu, the popular budget shopping app.

Her video, which quickly went viral with 4.7 million views, had everyone asking: Did Temu actually send her doll-sized couches?

The TikToker unboxes the Temu couches

In her first video, Alva films herself unboxing what appears to be a suspiciously small package for three full-size couches.

She tells viewers, “I ordered some couches from Temu. They were 400 bucks for three couches, so I ordered me two orders of them so I could put some in the basement and some in the living room.”

As she opens the box, she pulls out what looks like a tiny, doll-sized couch.

Laughing, she exclaims, “Three couches, you guys, so. You guys, what?” She continues to unbox more miniature couches and says, “I’m never ordering from Temu again.”

The reveal

A follow-up video from Alva revealed the truth behind her supposed Temu “scam,” and it couldn’t have been further from reality.

In the second clip, which has garnered over 433,600 views, Alva debunks her own joke and proudly shows off the couches she actually purchased from Temu during Black Friday.

“So, the gig is up,” she begins. “My grandma, my mom, my sister, and my uncle, everybody’s telling me to reach out to Temu for fake advertisement.”

She goes on to explain the miniature couches from the first video were hers as a child, carefully preserved by her mom, and now passed down to her daughter.

In stark contrast to the tiny couches from the first video, the real couches Alva purchased are large, soft, and inviting. She brings the camera along to showcase the set, which features a modern, oversized gray sectional with a detached chaise lounge.

“These are the couches from Temu,” she says enthusiastically. “They are so big. You guys, you guys get one, two, three, four, five, six, seven,” she counts, referring to the cushions.

“Get closer, closer, closer,” she directs, gesturing to show off the plush fabric. “Let them see how soft it is. It’s super, super soft. I would definitely recommend these couches.”

Is it safe to purchase furniture from Temu?

Temu, a shopping app known for its budget-friendly deals, has garnered mixed reviews in the past.

While some shoppers love the affordability, others have raised concerns about product quality, shipping delays, and production ethicality.

Still, it seems like customers have been mostly content with Temu furniture, judging from online discussions.

For instance, in the r/TemuThings subreddit, a Reddit user asked whether Temu furniture was worth it, and many commenters shared positive experiences.

One user mentioned buying a dresser and said it was “100 percent better” than similar options they’d purchased from other budget-friendly furniture stores. Another shared that they bought a soft rocking chair and a twin bed, noting that the only drawback was assembling the pieces themselves.

Meanwhile, a third commenter spoke about their experience with a coffee table and couch, explaining that while the couch lacked a highly supportive back, it was still worth the price.

Viewers react

In the first joke video, viewers were outraged for Alva, with one writing, “Temu did not have to do you like that!”

However, in the comments of the second video, viewers were complementary of the couches, especially considering the price.

“Okay temu really came through with them couches!” said one viewer.

“[Expletive] that couch is huge!!!” wrote another.

“I knew there was NO way you seen that pattern and clicked order! Lol” joked a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Alva via TikTok comment and direct message. It also contacted Temu via email.

