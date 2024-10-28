‘Temu done got my mama again’: Woman can’t believe what car product her mom bought from Temu for $2.99

Recently, there’s been a conversation on TikTok of younger people identifying their relatives as “Temu victims.”

The term is used to describe those of older generations who are perceived by their younger counterparts to be going overboard with Temu purchases. That’s either because they buy too many items or simply purchase items they do not need.

One TikToker says her mother bought something on Temu that claims to be able to do something unbelievable.

Can this $2.99 device really do what it claims?

In a video with over 3.2 million views, TikTok user Jaiden (@jaidy.444) shows a small, circular device. It’s been placed on her mother’s dashboard.

Jaiden inquires about what the device is. And Jaiden’s mother responds, “It’s an electromagnetic force field, so I don’t get snow on my windshield.”

“I got it from Temu for $2.99,” she adds.

If it does what it claims, it’s an incredible price to save a lot of work in the winter months. Unfortunately for Jaiden’s mother, this is a well-known scam.

How does this scam work?

The exact device shown by Jaiden appears to no longer be for sale on Temu. However, scams of this nature are fairly common across the internet.

An Amazon search for “electromagnetic snow removal device for cars” pulls up several similar listings.

Listings like these give us a little more insight into how these devices claim to work.

“Our Antifreeze Snow Removal Device utilizes advanced electromagnetic molecular interference to create intense movement in air molecules,” reads one listing. “This generates significant energy, effectively preventing ice buildup inside and outside your vehicle. Say goodbye to scraping ice on winter mornings!”

However, this does not make sense scientifically. If one actually purchases one of these items, they will likely simply receive a device that is unable to melt snow or defrost windows.

The YouTube channel Computer Clan purchased a similar device, only to find that it bore a striking similarity to a commonly available air freshener. Upon opening his device, he found it contained nothing more than a solar panel and a motor, neither of which were able to remove snow from his car. Other YouTube channels investigating these devices have come to similar conclusions.

Temu weighs in

In an email to the Daily Dot, a Temu spokesperson noted how similar products were available on marketplaces like Amazon and eBay.

“Temu is an online marketplace that connects customers with independent sellers. If customers have any concerns with their purchases, they have several channels for providing feedback, including contacting our customer service, reaching out to the seller directly, or reporting the item through our website or app,” the spokesperson wrote. “Additionally, our Buyer Protection Program guarantees a full refund for items that are not as described or arrive damaged, within 90 days of purchase.”

“We take product quality and customer satisfaction seriously and encourage any customer with concerns to contact our customer service team so we can investigate and resolve the matter,” the spokesperson added.

In the comments section, many users told stories about the gullibility of their older relatives when it came to information they found on the internet.

“My grandma got this item for everyone in my family last Christmas,” said a user.

“Moms these days. my mom googled ‘can I get a suntan at night’ then BELIEVED it when [Reddit] came up and said yes!!!” added another.

“I live in Minnesota, I can tell you that’s not gonna work,” stated a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Temu via email and Jaiden via TikTok direct message and comment.

