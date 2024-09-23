‘Update us when a rain storm happens’: Woman shares whether or not you should buy furniture off of Temu after she purchases greenhouse

Temu has become known for its cheap clothes, electronics, and home decor.

While many enjoy the app’s low prices, that doesn’t mean that the site is without controversy, with much of that stemming from the perceived poor quality of items featured on the site.

For example, one woman says she got a croissant lamp from Temu only to discover that it was made from a real croissant. Another Temu shopper showed off the knockoff Disney items they purchased from the site, while further internet users documented how addicted their parents are to buying goods from Temu.

Given these controversies, some have questioned whether one should buy bigger, more substantial items off the app. Now, a user on TikTok has sparked discussion after sharing their experience doing just that.

This woman bought a greenhouse off Temu. Does it work?

In a video with over 80,000 views, TikTok user Nikki (@story_of_nikki) shows off a greenhouse that was allegedly purchased from Temu. According to her, “Temu did not disappoint this time.”

Nikki claims that her mother had asked her what she wanted for her birthday, to which she responded by sending a link to the greenhouse on Temu. When it arrived, Nikki was surprised by its size and quality, noting that it is “6 feet by 7 and a half feet” and that “it’s pretty sturdy.”

“I would recommend it,” she declares. “And look how cute it is!”

In a comment, Nikki says that setting up the greenhouse took “about 10 hours all together,” though this was largely due to the fact that the ground needed to be leveled and a deck needed to be removed prior to installing the greenhouse.

This greenhouse is still for sale on Temu. At the time of writing, it is being sold for $169.49, while a greenhouse of the same size from the same manufacturer is sold for $209.99 on Amazon. The greenhouse enjoys high reviews on both websites.

In the comments section, many users spoke to the quality of good they’ve been able to find on Temu, especially regarding furniture and items similar to Nikki’s greenhouse.

“We bought a gazebo on temu and it’s baller lol,” wrote a user.

“I got a smaller one but YES! green house, patio umbrella, solar lights, water fountains, camping chairs, all on Temu,” added another.

“Omg my husband and I paid $520 on Amazon for a 8 by 12 of that EXACT greenhouse!” exclaimed a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Temu via email and Nikki via TikTok comment.

