‘My mom is a Temu victim’: People are sharing the items that prove their parents fell victim to online shopping

You can truly get anything on Temu. Like AliExpress and Wish before them, Temu has cornered the market on having all the odd, niche things that your heart could desire. But it’s a slippery slope from being a Temu stan to a victim of Temu.

If you’re one of those who hadn’t heard about the sight before their catchy ad that debuted during the Super Bowl, Temu offers a vast array of useful, fun, and fashionable items for very low prices. They’ve grown exponentially in recent years, but let’s just say not all of their products are total hits.

Megan Fox recently talked about how her own Temu order disappointed on an episode of Call Her Daddy, saying, “I ordered a bunch of stick-on tattoos and fun things to do with my kids, and some of them were fake sleeves because I’m like, ‘Oh my kids will love to do this.’”

These victims of Temu are all around us.

Now, TikTokers have been calling out their moms, grandmas, and aunties for becoming Temu victims.

Moms are making at-home spaces unique

If you’re a glam girlie, there are tons of finds on Temu. From hair and makeup to glam gadgets, mirrors, and more, there’s something for everyone. This one mom went all out in her bathroom showing the many organizers and products that Temu has to offer:

A lot of moms appear to get their matching bathroom decor from Temu, no matter how wild the print or pattern. There are these dolphins who frolic among glitter diamonds in the sea:

If you’ve got a favorite character, you’ve got the ability to deck your whole house out in their likeness. This TikTok pokes fun at a hot pink, Hello Kitty-themed bathroom set:

Then there’s this giraffe, part AI cuteness and part staring directly into your soul (but sweetly so):

This pink, glittery Lilo & Stitch bathroom is cute, but also sooooo pink:

There are curtains, carpets, and themes galore. Whether you’re inspired by an aesthetic, a culture, or a character, there’s a bathroom set that brings it all together.

Kitchen gadgets are also really popular on Temu

When it comes to the kitchen, Temu doesn’t play around. You can find every kind of organizer, dispenser, and container you’ve ever dreamed of. This video alone shows two different dry goods dispensers:

Then there are the water jugs for humans that lowkey look like they’re inspired by hamsters:

And that’s not to mention the decor, which can truly leave endless possibilities for kitchen themes.

Temu has live, laugh, love’d quite a few living rooms

If you’ve ever dreamed about gathering around the brick chimney fire in the cold weather months, you can get the vibe without the flames (or major construction), like this mom who DIY’d a whole mantle:

There are plenty of dads who are victims of Temu, too

Moms aren’t the only ones who are finding Temu has a lot to offer them. Temu dads are very much a thing and people aren’t hesitating to call them out either.

Dads can’t get enough of car accessories and Temu has no shortage of them. This sunshade has this dad straight-up elated:

And if your dad is a knick-knack guy, forget it! Temu has a magnetic draw, with little accessories and items celebrating every dad hobby you can think of:

This dad’s whole identity is Temu dad and I love someone who embraces their truth:

The Temu “just trying” to Temu victim pipeline is real. Let this serve as a warning: when you’re labeling doors and keeping reference material that isn’t entirely relevant to you, it may be time to turn away from Temu.

