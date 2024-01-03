‘Just bc i have a nametag on doesnt mean i know you like that!’: Target worker slams customers who call her by her name

Since their inception, open forums like social media platforms have been a place for folks to air out even their most mundane complaints.

Some of these complaints come from service industry employees, whose experiences and interactions with customers are often less than pleasant. Many workers in this sector have taken to TikTok, for example, to share their frustrations with the habits of their customers.

These complaints have ranged from customers not understanding when to ask for certain items in the ordering process at drive-thru restaurants, to expecting deliveries of large, heavy items from delivery drivers who are largely using their vehicles and operating as a one-man team.

Workers have even shared grievances about customers who have expected them to know the location of each item stocked in a big-box department store or are unprepared to pay for their orders at the drive-thru window, driving up order times and impacting the employee’s performance.

One Target employee has raised a new complaint about customers: those who act a little too familiar, and call her by her given name, even though she is wearing a nametag.

“Like just bc i have a nametag on doesnt mean i know you like that,” the TikToker wrote in the caption of a viral video.

User Morgan (@morganjennings456) says she is frustrated with customers using her name to address her. The video includes a text overlay that says, “When customers address me by my first name like they know me,” set to a song that matches her frustrated sentiment.

Several viewers commented that they could not agree less with the poster, as they truly enjoy it when customers refer to them by their names.

“This mindset is so strange to me because I genuinely appreciate when customers would use my name,” one commenter wrote. “I feel like it’s a sign of respect, they see you more than just some random worker.”

“Depends how they use it tbh, sometimes it feels nice and other times it sounds demanding like,” another argued.

“I think it’s cute tbh i’m like awww they’re paying attention,” a further commenter said.

Others wrote that they found it disconcerting when a customer addressed them with their legal name.

“My name tag said ‘Mady’ and I about had a heart attack when this old creepy man called me ‘Madyson,'” one user commented. “Like why you using my government name?”

“Literally happened to me a couple days ago,” another commenter wrote. “I said to myself ‘you don’t even know me’ and idk how he even saw my nametag, he called me Jessi and my nametag says Jess, it was weird and creepy to me.”

“Some of u guys won’t understand until a creepy old customer says your name repeatedly and it feels like genuine harassment,” a user shared.