‘Why do people order all this stuff online?’: Target worker complains about online shoppers while fulfilling orders

In a viral video, a Target worker who packs delivery orders wondered why people place so many online orders.

In the video, Josh Morris (@captanjosh) is filming himself while at work. The Target worker has a camera filming above his workstation so viewers get an aerial view of him packing Target orders.

“Sometimes I am just doing my job, packing, and thinking to myself, why do people order all this stuff online?” the text overlay on the video reads.

Throughout the clip, Morris builds boxes, filling them with products and packing material, and then sealing them up and attaching a shipping label.

He packs one order that has several cleaning products including Clorox wipes and cleaning detergent, another that consists of an insulated cup and fake eyelashes, and one with a singular product in it.

The video appears to be filmed in realtime speed.

The TikTok has nearly half a million views and more than 400 comments as of Monday. In his bio, Morris describes himself as, “Your friendly neighborhood packer.”

Earlier this year, Target publicly committed to spending $100 million to expand their sortation centers for quicker and cheaper delivery, CNBC reported. The retailer has opened nine of these centers with plans to have at least 15 by the end of January 2026. There currently are centers in Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

About 100 people will work at each sortation center.

Despite Morris’s complaint about how many online orders people put in, e-commerce Target sales have decreased, but the comparison isn’t quite equal coming off inflated pandemic sales numbers.

Within the next year, Target, which does many next-day deliveries, expects to nearly double the amount of packages delivered from 26 million in 2022 to about 50 million in 2023.

Several commenters offered explanations for the bevy of online orders.

“Sometimes stores dont have the items in stock so im forced to order it online lol,” a person said.

“Because I’m super pregnant and on bed rest, can’t leave the house,” another shared.

“The closest target to me is like 40 minutes away I have a red card and get free two day why wouldn’t I order online instead?” a commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Morris for comment via Instagram direct message.