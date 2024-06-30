‘Literally the only pajamas I like’: Target worker reveals this popular clothing brand will no longer be sold in stores

A Target worker went viral on TikTok after revealing that one of the company’s beloved sleepwear brands may soon be disappearing.

Kaitlin Sondae (@kaitlinsondae), who has worked at Target for nearly five years, shared the news with her 69,000 followers earlier this week. As of Sunday morning, her clip had amassed more than 2.1 million views.

The video showed several racks of loungewear hanging inside of a Target store. Signs reading “Clearance!” and “30% off” were visible as Sondae panned over the racks.

“Oh my gosh, this is so sad. We’re seeing the end of an era,” Sondae said. “Stars Above is officially leaving Target.”

She expressed further disappointment in the accompanying video caption. “SO SAD!” she wrote.

Stars Above items are still available for sale on Target’s website and in stores like the one Sondae works at. But the worker clarified in the comment section of her clip that she received the news about the brand’s discontinuation “a couple weeks ago.”

Fans of Stars Above expressed disappointment.

“Nooo!!! They’re the only lounge/pajama wear that I like,” one user wrote. “So soft and breathable.”

“WHAT I EXCLUSIVELY WEAR THEIR PJS NOOOO,” another said.

“Literally the only pajamas I like,” a third customer added.

Some customers declared that Stars Above has some of the “softest” and most “comfortable” sleepwear. Many indicated that they would be taking Sondae’s advice and purchasing more of the brand’s items while they were still available.

“A lot of their stuff is on clearance so go get you some,” Sondae said.

And customers pledged to do just that.

“I’m there,” one person declared.

“We need to go,” another said.

“I need to run to Target,” another upset customer wrote.

This is not the first time Sondae has updated her massive following on Target-related news. In May, before Memorial Day, she warned viewers to not purchase anything from the retail chain and instead wait for an upcoming sale. She’s also shared what it looks like when customers steal from the store’s beauty section.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sondae via TikTok comment and to Target by email.

