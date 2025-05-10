Margarita lovers who thought they were getting quality tequila in their beverage may have been mistaken. A lawsuit claimed that popular brands Don Julio and Casamigos aren’t tequila after all.

What does the tequila lawsuit claim?

A class action lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York claims that Don Julio and Casamigos falsely labeled their spirits as “100% agave.”

Instead, the lawsuit suggested that the beverages contained “non-agave alcohols like cane spirits,” according to Food & Wine. It alleged that “an investigation of Casamigos and Don Julio tequilas has shown that they consist of significant concentrations of cane or other types of alcohol rather than pure tequila.”

The complaint was filed by Sushi Tokyo, a Brooklyn sushi restaurant, and bartender Jazzage Cocktails. They claimed that they purchased the tequila because they assumed from the label that it was made with 100% agave.

The lawsuit asked for $5 million in damages, as the business owners served tequila that did not meet their standards to their customers.

What do tequila drinkers think of the lawsuit?

In a viral TikTok by Rob at The Tequila Collective, he explained the lawsuit.

“Customers may have bought something they thought was tequila when in reality, the alcohol inside that bottle could have been from cane sugar or grain,” the TikToker says.

In the comments, viewers shared their concerns about the quality of Don Julio and Casamigos tequilas.

“I been waiting for Casamigos and Don Julio downfall,” one wrote.

“I knew they was cutting it,” another said.

“Casamigos definitely got some grain in it,” a third added.

“My friend and I stopped buying Don Julio because we noticed it has a totally different taste. It all makes sense now,” a fourth suggested.

Others shared their go-to tequilas.

“That’s why I never turned my back on Patron,” a viewer said.

“Milagro, I love you. That’s REAL tequila,” another wrote.

“Don Julio not the same anymore. I stick to Tapatio,” a third shared.

