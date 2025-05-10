Free money from Apple? Here’s how to join the $95 million Siri settlement

Siri (allegedly) spied on you. Now is the time to fill out the forms and get your slice of the settlement.

As noted in this Business Insider article, Apple iPhone users have less than two months to get what they’re owed from a $95 million settlement over accusations that the company used Siri to record and store people’s conversations.

What’s the timeline for the settlement?

If you had Siri from September 2014 to December 2024, you may qualify for a payout.

Of course, there is a major catch.

You’ve got to provide proof of purchase to back up your claim. But don’t worry–you’ve got until July 2, 2025 to get your paperwork in order.

How much money can you make?

In the U.S., people with a valid proof of purchase can submit claims for five devices. If approved, you can get up to $20 for each one. In this economy, $100 is not chump change.

So… did you buy an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, iMac, HomePods, iPod Touch, or Apple TV from 2014 to 2024? Are you one of those people who keep the receipts from all your big purchases in a drawer somewhere? Now’s your time to shine.

Where do I apply?

Here’s a link to the settlement, which is also available in Spanish. You can opt out if you qualify, but you’d like to formally exclude yourself from the settlement.

And if you want to do absolutely nothing? You can do that too. Of course, that means you are giving up your rights and will be automatically bound by the settlement.

The final approval hearing will occur on August 1 at 9 a.m.

It’s important to note that Apple denies all of the allegations made in the lawsuit and insists it did not do anything “improper or unlawful” with regard to Siri.

The settlement page notes that the payments will be made if the court approves the settlement agreement and after any appeals are resolved.

