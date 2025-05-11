Is this the future of customer service? AI is going to answer all your questions at Lowe’s

The AI revolution finally arrived at Lowe’s this week with the launch of a customer service app. It is designed to help workers assist shoppers more quickly.

Hey, we’ve all been at the department store and awkwardly stood around fidgeting while a sales associate looked something up on a computer or a tablet. Some introverts avoid shopping altogether to escape this very fate.

The Mylow Companion app will supposedly make these interactions run more efficiently. The software is a product of Lowe’s and the nonprofit company OpenAI, which owns and operates ChatGPT.

Essentially, the Mylow Companion is able to download all the information about a specific location’s inventory. It can then relay that information to the sales associate on-ste, who can presumably retrieve the item and check the customer out.

One cool thing is that the Mylow Companion won’t require any special hardware. It’ll be uploaded onto the tablets that the workers already use.

According to Lowe’s, this is the first-ever AI-powered “home improvement virtual advisor.” For whatever that’s worth. You can ask it things like, “How much mulch do I need?” Or, “How do I get my faucet to stop leaking?”

Mylow will give you links to different products you might be interested in. It will also help you find the right tools needed to finish your product. It can also search locally by your budget or zip code.

Right now, customers can access Mylow on their desktops or mobile devices. But Lowe’s reports that you can be on the lookout for Mylow to add voice capabilities later on this year.

