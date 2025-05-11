Passenger shocked by plane crew error that put her 3 year-old at risk—and she’s not happy with the airline’s response

A woman says her 3-year-old was served wine in business class on a Cathay Pacific flight from Hong Kong to London.

Featured Video

According to a report by the New York Post, a flight attendant handed the toddler a glass of wine instead of water, which he requested. The toddler sipped the drink and exclaimed that the beverage was “too sour.”

How did Cathay Pacific respond?

The child’s mother reportedly posted her experience on RedNote, a Chinese social media app. Cathay Pacific responded to the incident by apologizing, refunding the child’s ticket, and offering the mother three upgrade vouchers for future flights. The airline also offered to cover any medical expenses accrued from the incident.

Advertisement

In a statement, Cathay Pacific said it conducted immediate “coaching and briefing sessions” to ensure a similar incident doesn’t happen again.

“We take this matter extremely seriously. It is our responsibility to ensure that all passenger requests are handled with care and accuracy,” the statement read. “We sincerely hope that your son is doing well. We would greatly appreciate it if you would let us know how he is feeling.”

Was the mother satisfied with the response?

According to the New York Post, the child’s mother escalated the issue and asked for “more than an explanation.”

Advertisement

The report suggested that she filed complaints about the airline to Hong Kong’s Civil Aviation Department, the Tobacco and Alcohol Control Office, the Consumer Council, and the UK Civil Aviation Authority.

She also requested that the flight attendant responsible for the mix-up apologize directly.

The mother reported that her son did not exhibit any health concerns after taking a sip of wine, but she said she worries that future health concerns could crop up.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.