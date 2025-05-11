Changes are coming to 650 Walmart locations. What are these ‘stores of the future’?

A new wave of investment is coming to 650 Walmart locations across the country, thanks to a revitalization initiative from the grocery retailer.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Walmart kicked off a $1.6 billion—with a “B”—project to revamp many of its stores and improve customer experiences this year.

The goal of the project, according to the company, is to make its stores a more “enjoyable” experience for customers who shop there.

The first stores they’re hitting with the update will be in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. and Atlanta, Ga.

What is included in the revamp?

Walmart will repaint select stores, add new signage, provide more shopping carts, and expand overall selection with new departments and merchandise, according to the announcement as covered by CoStar News.

“The work we’re doing to expand our assortment is another reason for our growth, as more customers are finding what they’re looking for,” Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon said during an earnings call in February, the CoStar News report states.

Layouts of stores will also be overhauled to give shoppers and employees more space. No more bumping into other shoppers’ carts in the aisles—and new corner displays will give customers the opportunity to see merchandise out of the box before purchasing.

Other services get a refresh

Grocery aisles and stock shelves are not the only parts of the store that will receive a revitalization.

Walmart locations that have pharmacies will also have them relocated to the front of the store, with screening rooms added for privacy, according to the Daily Mail. They will also upgrade vision centers, expanding their product offerings to include more designer options and prescriptions.

Pickup and delivery services will also be broadened to meet increased demand from online customers.

What is the goal of Walmart’s revitalization project?

According to the report from the Daily Mail, Walmart hopes to create more jobs and continue to court more affluent customers who began turning to the retailer for affordable groceries during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to plans to remodel 650 stores, Walmart is working to build and open another 150 stores, increasing its reach in the consumer sector.

Expansion plans are not limited to their traditional retail stores. The company also shared plans to open between 40 and 45 gas station convenience stores near its larger grocery-focused operations in the next year. According to the retailer, the company intends to keep that pace of opening new gas station convenience stores for about five years.

