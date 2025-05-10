‘We need answers!’: Publix customer grabs Cabot Extra Sharp Cheddar Cheese. Then she sees the Seriously Sharp

Publix is known for its wide variety in its deli section, including fresh food made in-house and prepackaged goods. But one customer was startled when looking at the cheese aisle.

Meah Evans (@meahevans) shared a TikTok expressing her indecision when looking at two types of Cabot Creamery cheeses.

A cheesy situation

Evans explains that the Cabot Creamery Vermont Extra Sharp Cheddar Cheese caught her eye at first. But another type of cheese also caught her attention: the Seriously Sharp Cheddar Cheese.

“This is seriously sharp, I mean she’s serious,” Mesh says. “Do I want it to be extra, or do I want my cheese to be serious?”

Evans even shared her curiosity on what “serious cheese” means.

“Do I want cheese that’s going to go above and beyond, or do I want cheese that’s about its business?” she asks

After much debate, Evans puts down the extra-sharp cheese, thus ending the video.

What is the difference between Cabot’s Extra Sharp Cheddar cheese and Seriously Sharp Cheddar cheese?

Yes, there is a major difference between these two cheeses, at least according to Cabot Creamery itself.

The extra sharp cheddar cheese is creamy with a citrus flavor and slight crumb, as a result of its low moisture content.

For those who want to take their cheese game to the next level, seriously sharp is where it’s at. Cabot calls it “complex and wild.” Aged for even longer than the Extra Sharp, this one is firmer and packed with intense flavor that pairs well with smoked meats.

Both cheeses also contain so little lactose that they are essentially lactose-free, which is a perfect choice for those who are lactose intolerant.

Hard cheeses like sharp cheddars are often low in lactose content, as it degrades as the cheese ages, per Healthline.

@meahevans I feel like I should ask for their resumes atp ♬ original sound – Meah

Viewers joined in on the debate

Despite Evans being stuck with her decision, many viewers in the comments suggested that she buy both of the cheeses, so she can decide which one she likes.

One commenter wrote, ”I mean you can get both and be seriously extra.”

A second said, ”The only answer is both.”

Some viewers jokingly noted the characteristics that each cheese offers. One viewer wrote, ”Extra sharp is the personality hire, seriously sharp is there to get the job done.”

Another viewer wrote, “Seriously sharp is that friend you call when business needs to be handled. Extra sharp is who you take the Miami trip with.”

”Seriously sharp has good credit and goes to church on Sundays, extra sharp has a drinking problem and questionable dating history,” a third said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Evans via TikTok DM for comment.



