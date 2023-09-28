Target worker says clearance items get stolen ‘a lot,’ shows what it looks like when people steal beauty products

A popular Target worker on TikTok showed viewers what it looks like when shoppers steal from the beauty section, and spoiler alert: There’s a lot of empty packaging.

TikTok user Kaitlin Sondae (@kaitlinsondae) has gained an impressive following of 58,000 users by documenting her experiences as a Target employee, and, in her five years working at Target, Sondae has experienced a lot. One experience she often showcases is what it’s like to clean up after customers with sticky fingers.

“More products stolen at Target in the beauty section. Let’s go through them,” she says in one of her latest videos, which was viewed 62,000 times. One by one, she shows off each item that was stolen, including two “two Pixie blushes in the Fleur shade.”

“Of course, some Winky Lux. We love that,” she adds, showing off empty containers of Winky Lux Detail Oriented Mascara and two different shades of the Winky Lux Amethyst Lip Balm. “This brand is kind of expensive, so I get it, I guess.”

The brand’s Detail Oriented Mascara retails for about $19, while the balms go for around $17.

Two other beauty products Sondae says were stolen are the e.l.f. SKIN Suntouchable! Whoa Glow SPF 30 Sunscreen & Primer, which retails at Target for $14, and a pack of fake nails that were on clearance for $9.09 from $12.99. And believe it or not, Sondae says clearance items “get stolen a lot.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Sondae via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. Her video garnered over 62,000 views, and people had mixed reactions to the theft as many are fans of the products themselves.

“Whoever stole the blush will never have to steal again- they come with so much product! Also- stealing is bad but I just had to make this joke!” @thetiffanyyuen quipped.

“Look am I disappointed in stealing, yes. But am I be pleased someone will be wearing sunscreen, also yes,” @glip_glop_love said.

“Really?!!! A CLEARANCE item?!” another questioned.

And if you like videos like this and are curious about “what it looks like when people steal clothes” from a worker’s POV, Sandae’s got you covered there, too.