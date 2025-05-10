Yamaha recalls 40K power adaptors. Do you own one?

Yamaha, an electronics and motor company, recalls nearly 40,000 power adaptors, citing a risk of overheating and fire.

Which Yamaha power adaptors were recalled?

According to Consumer Affairs, Yamaha has recalled the PA-300C power adaptor, which was sold with arranger workstations, digital pianos, music workstations, and Clavinova models between 2010 and 2012.

Yamaha says it received four reports of the power adaptors “smoking,” which prompted the recall on the decade-old adaptors.

While no injuries have been reported from any of the incidents, owners of other power cords aren’t so lucky.

The Daily Dot previously reported that one woman’s USB-C charging cord started smoking, melting through a blanket. She says in a TikTok that she suspects it could have turned into a house fire if she hadn’t discovered it.

“Everyone, be careful with your chargers,” she warns. According to the Electrical Safety Foundation International, around 3,300 house fires are started by cords every year.

“I always replace the [cords] that are provided by the manufacturer with heavy-duty cords,” a viewer commented on the TikTok.

How can customers tell if their power adaptor is affected?

Consumer Affairs shares the serial number of the recalled power adapters.

“The fifth character in the serial number corresponds to the year the product was manufactured, while the sixth character corresponds to the month that the product was manufactured,” the report reads. “For example, XXXX24XXXXX corresponds to April 2012.”

Yamaha notes that many of the power adaptors were sold separately, but some may be built into digital pianos.

The manufacturer offers to replace any recalled power adaptors. If a customer discovers a recalled power adaptor, they should call Yamaha to receive a replacement.

