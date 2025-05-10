‘This is modern day slavery’: Woman delivers two meals with Uber Eats. Then she looks at her pay

TikTok loves hearing about workplace drama, but one video from a frustrated Uber Eats driver had viewers shocked and outraged at both the creator and the state of the gig economy. Mid-April, 20205, TikTok user @100thatcatlady posted a video about getting paid $7.86 for two pickups as an Uber Eats driver. Soon after, her video went viral—garnering over 70,000 views on TikTok, and four million views on X. The video received thousands of varied reactions, primarily directed at the new Uber Eats driver’s naive work practices and at Uber Eats itself.

‘Is that even legal?’

On April 13, 2025, @100thatcatlady posted a 44-second video from her car titled “FU UBER EATS!” with the caption, “no bueno.”

“You guys, I’m so poor that I had to sign up for Uber Eats,” she said, giving the viewers some context. She recounted her day, saying that she had been out driving for 45 minutes, drove approximately 8 miles, and had only made seven dollars and 86 cents on two delivery trips. “Are you f*cking kidding me right now?” The creator vented. “Like, is that even legal?”

“How do people do this?” She goes on to ask, stating that she basically only made back the gas money she used to make the trips in the first place. “I’m going home,” the creator angrily says at the end of the video. “F*ck this sh*t.”

‘This is modern day slavery’

The video initially received over 70,000 views, nearly 2,000 likes, and over 800 comments on TikTok, mostly from people who gave the creator advice on how to make more money from Uber Eats, or criticizing Uber Eats itself. “Don’t take orders unless they are $1.50 to $2 per mile. Be selective, it will get better! I always make at least $20 per hour,” one comment read. “You have to decline many to get the good ones,” another comment suggested. “Don’t worry about acceptance rates.”

The comments about Uber Eats were harsher in tone. “Quit supporting these companies,” one comment read. “It’s a scam” another read. Still another heated comment read, “this is modern day slavery.”

‘They will drain your blood until you figure it out it is a scam’

Weeks later, on May 7, 2025, the TikTok was reposted by @WallStreetApes, an economics-focused right-wing account on X. The post pulled quotes from TikTok and, despite the account’s pro-market political leanings, added their own commentary. “Uber is robbing both their customers and drivers,” the post read.

With 4 million views, 18,000 likes, and nearly 2,000 comments, the X post garnered even more attention than the original TikTok. This time, however, many commenters placed blame on the creator herself. The most popular comments read, “If you don’t like the opportunity, turn it down. Don’t take it and cry about it,” and “maybe get a real job? Be more selective about the deliveries you make?” And even, “everyone who knows basic math will figure out Uber eats not worth it. That’s a scam. They will drain your blood until you figure it out it is a scam.”

‘To sum it up, they suck’

While many food delivery drivers make a living wage, a discussion on Reddit about being employed by food delivery apps (and specifically, Uber Eats) explained that making enough money to live depended on the app, the area, the time of day, and how much transportation costs the driver. The amount of money each driver made varied widely, from mere dollars per hour to around $21 dollars per hour.

But figuring out how it worked best for each driver was a steep (and often financially unprofitable) learning curve. “The company manipulates the system so that we make peanuts,” one comment read. “Algorithm usually will always reduce the pay with some sort of price adjuster working against our favor. This is what I have noticed. To sum it up, they suck!”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @100thatcatlady via direct message on TikTok. The creator did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

