‘Do not buy anything from Target this week’: Target worker warns against buying items from Target right now. Here’s why

TikToker and Target employee Kaitlin Sondae (@kaitlinsondae) has built a following of 65,000 followers by sharing her employee insights, providing Target shoppers with everything from product reviews to shopping tips and tricks.

In the recently uploaded viral video, she urged viewers to avoid shopping at Target this week, and to wait for the upcoming Memorial Day sale, starting Friday, May 24.

“If you’re going to buy anything from Target this week… don’t,” she shares. “We’re doing a big four-day Memorial Day sale starting Friday to Monday, so stay tuned because there’s gonna be a lot of deals. Don’t buy anything this week at Target,” she reiterates.

Historically, during Memorial Day weekend most major retailers have “markdowns on furniture, fashion, tech, beauty and more,” with an emphasis on items that will prepare consumers for summer, according to Today.com. For example, towels, outdoor patio future, and grills will go on sale. And Target is no exception.

Some Memorial Day weekend deals have already been revealed. The Razor Griddle Outdoor Steel-Burner Propane Gas Grill and Griddle will go on sale for $243. It is originally $380. And the Costway Three-Piece Rattan Outdoor Patio Furniture Set will go on sale for $218 from $510.

However, according to a recently shared press release, in addition to its Memorial Day summer sales, Target plans to “help consumers save big by lowering prices on 5,000 frequently shopped items.”

These price reductions will be “found across dozens of national brands consumers know and love, and popular Target-owned brands like Good & Gather and Everspring in key departments such as food and beverage, household essentials, health and beauty products, and more,” the company shared.

Sondae’s viral video has 762,000 views and hundreds of comments. Many viewers express gratitude for the heads-up on the upcoming sale.

Thank you for your service,” one viewer shared. Another commented, “Was going to place an order….YOU ARE A LIFE SAVER.”

Some TikTokers had questions about the sale that Sondae was quick to answer. “What about clothes? There’s a dress there I want,” one viewer asked. Sondae responded, “I’m assuming!! Some type of percentage!!” Sondae also assured viewers she would be uploading a video on Friday covering what’s on sale.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kaitlin Sondae and Target via email for comment.

