‘They put that on my 40 inch tv and it actually didn’t come off’: Target customer blown away by tape hack at checkout

A Target customer went viral on TikTok after witnessing how effective the company’s adhesive tape handles are.

The six-second clip was uploaded by TikTok user @323kalkidan where she stands at the register at Target. Then, she picked up the tape with Target’s logo on it, connecting her toilet paper and another item to form a handle. The creator walked out with her items.

“Target definitely ate this lil one thing,” she wrote in the text overlay.

The creator also reinforced this in the comments by saying, “Sooo smart.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment for more information. The video racked up over 388,000 views within a day, with a number viewers shocked by how strong the tape was.

“How are these stickers stronger than every trader joe bag i’ve had the mispleasure of carrying,” one viewer asked.

“They put that on my 40 inch tv and it actually didn’t come off,” a second shared.

“Stronger than most relationships,” another quipped.

However, some Target employees claimed that the retailer has been doing this for a long time.

“Target been having this for 20 plus years lmao,” one user remarked.

“This y’all first time at target?” another asked. “They’ve had these since I was a child.”

In addition, others revealed how different stores use this as well.

“Macys been doing this for yeaaarss,” one person stated.

“I use to work at dds and i used to do this for the big pillows lol,” a second recalled.

“we have these at cvs and ppl are always so surprised when i put these on,” a third revealed.

This “hack” began circulating in January when a woman shared her discovery of the adhesive tape handles at the self-checkout at Target.

According to the U.S. Sun, “Target, and other businesses like CVS, have offered customers tape handles to carry large items for years. However, the January video reveals that many stores are now offering them at self-checkout machines for customers to grab themselves.”