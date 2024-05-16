‘Got the Nivea and Neutrogena… Only cost me 25 cents!’: Target shopper reveals 8 items that you can get for nearly free with coupon trick

With inflation on the rise and living expenses through the roof worldwide, consumers are constantly on the lookout for deals on everyday items. A TikToker shared a list of several Target items you can get almost for free just using your phone, thanks to a savvy online coupon hack.

TikTok user Shayna (@savingwithshayna) frequently shares money-saving tips, coupon hacks, and advantageous deals on her platform, gaining a following of 407,000 people on TikTok alone.

For example, she’s previously sparked discussion after revealing how to get an AARP membership as a young person, and how to secure post-holiday clearance items at Walmart.

Recently, Shayna shared a similar list of Target items you can get for a good deal with coupons.

“All we’re doing here is picking up the following items that I tell you, and then clip the coupon attached to those items,” Shayna says. “And you got yourself a really good deal.”

She goes on to clarify that while you can get most of these deals on the Target app, if an item contains an Ibotta rebate—which is an app that offers cash back on purchases from major retailers—you’d have to pick it up in-store.

She also says these deals are valid for a week, from May 12 through May 18. The deals are also likely dependent on location. Shayna is located in Pittsburgh.

Below, we’ve listed all the Target items Shayna mentions in her video and the deals you can get on them.

Nivea Creme Moisturizing Body, Hand and Face Cream

First up on Shayna’s list is the Nivea Creme Moisturizing Body, Hand and Face Cream. It retails for $1.39, but with the digital coupon, it comes out to completely free or just a few cents after adjustment. The cream is intended for some of the driest areas of the skin, including the knees, feet, and elbows, according the the description on Target’s site. The product has 4.7 out of 5 stars on Target.com.

Original price: $1.39

The Deal: $2-off digital coupon

Alternative Nivea Cream

For shoppers who can’t get their hands on the Nivea Creme Moisturizing Body, Hand and Face Cream, Shayna has an alternative Nivea product. “You can get this Nivea instead for $2.69,” she says in her video, referring to the Nivea Essentially Enriched Body Lotion that’s 2.5 fluid ounces.

With the same $2-off coupon, the cost of the lotion will be brought down to just 69 cents. The Nivea Essentially Enriched Body Lotion has similar reviews to the Nivea Creme Moisturizing Body, Hand and Face Cream. It has 4.6 stars on Target’s site.

Original price: $2.69

The deal: $2-off coupon

Neutrogena Sunscreen

“The Neutrogena Sunscreen is back this week. It’s in the travel section for $1.99. Again, we got a $2-off digital coupon, making this totally free or just a few cents when it adjusts down,” Shayna says of the third deal in her video: the 1-ounce Neutrogena Beach Defense Sunscreen Lotion. The sunscreen contains SPF of 70 and is also highly rated. It has 4.6 stars on Target’s site.

While one viewer claimed that “the Nuetrogena Sunscreen (coupon) excludes travel sizes,” Shayna reassured them that that is just a “glitch” and the coupon should still attach.

Original price: $1.99

The deal: $2-off digital coupon

Benadryl Stick

Next up on Shayna’s list is the Benadryl Extra Strength Itch Relief Stick, also in the travel-size version. The original price is $3.29, and with a $1-off digital coupon, the price is lowered to the price to $2.29. On Target’s site, the stick is on sale for $2.89, so if the $1-off digital coupon takes, the final total will even be lower at $1.89.

This product is intended “to temporarily relieve the pain and itching associated with most outdoor itches including insect bites, sunburn, scrapes, and minor skin irritations, burns, and cuts,” according to its description. It’s rated 4.7 stars.

Original price: $3.29

The deal: $1-off digital coupon

Band-Aid

Shayna then moves on to a 50-count pack of Band-Aid Clear Spot Bandages. She says the original cost of the pack is $2.69. But with the $1-off digital coupon, the total will be lowered to $1.69. These bandages are intended for minor wounds and cuts as they are smaller than the average Band-Aid. “These small square sterile bandages feature a clear design that blends with your skin for maximum discretion,” the site description reads. They have 558 reviews and a rating of 4.2 stars.

Original price: $2.69

The deal: $1-off digital coupon

First Response Pregnancy Test

The then talks about the deal on the two-pack of the First Response Rapid Result Pregnancy Test that promises a 99% accuracy rate and results in 1 minute. “If anybody needs it,” she says with a chuckle. The pack runs for $7.99. But with a $5-off digital coupon, that’s reduced to $2.99. The pack, on Target’s site, has a rating of 3.9 stars.

“Aww I’m 9 months pregnant so I definitely don’t need those,” one disappointed Target shopper quipped in the comments section.

Original price: $7.99

The deal: $5-off digital coupon

Crest Toothpaste

The original cost of Crest Pro-Health Toothpaste at Target is $3.99. However, with the coupon that Shayna recommends using, the price is lowered to -1 cent. “We’ve got a $2 digital (coupon) and a $2 Ibotta rebate,” she says, “making it a 1-cent money maker.” The Crest Pro-Health Toothpaste is 4.3 ounces in the flavor clean mint, and it’s rated a 4.7 out of 5 stars, according to Target’s website.

Original price: $3.99

The deal: $2 digital coupon and the $2 Ibotta rebate

Nature’s Bounty Vitamins

Lastly, Shayna spotlights the 90-count bottle of Nature’s Bounty Melatonin Gummies in the blueberry flavor. “Gotta be this exact one,” Shayna says. The original cost of the gummies is $9.99, but with the digital coupon as well as a Shopkick deal, it comes out to $3.69. The gummies only have two reviews on Target’s website.

Price: $9.99

Deal: $5-off coupon and submit it to Shopkick for $4.80 back

Shayna ends her video by encouraging her audience, saying: “So many amazing deals this week. Go score.”

In the comments section, while most users thank the TikToker, some say the coupons appear differently on their apps.

“Mine has the coupon option but when I add to cart it doesn’t show up unless I add something else to pay for,” stated one commenter.

Another complained, “It’s not letting me add more than one coupon.”

Still, some shared success stories.

“Got the Nivea and Neutrogena… only cost me 25 cents!” claimed a commenter.



The Daily Dot reached out to Shayna via Instagram direct message and Target via email for comment.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.