‘This is fantastic’: Charlie Kirk duped by comedian pretending to be Trump garbage truck driver

Right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk is being ridiculed after getting duped by a left-leaning comedian on Thursday.

In a now-deleted post, Kirk praised a video containing a man who he believed was driving the garbage truck on Wednesday that was used in a publicity stunt by former President Donald Trump.

“This is fantastic!” Kirk wrote. “This is the man who drove ‘Garbage Force One’ with President Trump yesterday. “Watch as he gets emotional describing the moment with Trump and how he felt about Joe Biden calling conservatives ‘garbage.’”

Charlie Kirk fell for a comedy video by a comedian making fun of Trump supporters lol pic.twitter.com/VqjtvaR28X — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) October 31, 2024

But Terhune does not drive garbage trucks for a living. Instead, Terhune is a prominent comedian known for regularly trolling conservatives online.

In the over-the-top skit, Terhune claims Trump urged him to take the truck through a McDonald’s drive-thru before the pair discussed President Joe Biden’s recent remarks allegedly comparing Trump fans to garbage.

“So, Joe, consider this a message to you. You called us garbage, but to prove we aren’t, we got a truck that hauls garbage,” Terhune says. “Now, does it sound like something garbage would do—drive around in a truck that hauls garbage? I don’t think so!”

He drove Trump’s garbage truck pic.twitter.com/IVR7PQPJLn — Brent Terhune in Milwaukee 11.29-30 (@BrentTerhune) October 31, 2024

Terhune goes on to fake cry while telling Biden that he plans to “show up to the polls wearing a garbage bag.”

Given the clip’s absurdity, many on X were quick to mock Kirk for believing it to be true.

“LMFAOOOOO,” popular X user Rex Chapman wrote. “Charlie Kirk fell for it.”

Kirk deleted the post within minutes. But that didn’t stop his slip up from going viral. In fact, since then, the term “Garbage Force One” has become a trending topic on X.

“These are the people that are hyper-confident in ‘their own research,’” another said of Kirk.

Following his publicity stunt on Wednesday, Trump, who struggled to open the door of the garbage truck, praised himself for making it into the passenger seat.

“So I had the adrenaline going and I made it,” Trump said. “I made it. And then I gave a little news conference from the front—you know they ask their wise guy questions—and then we drove about two feet, I got out.”

Kirk has not commented on his deleted post.

