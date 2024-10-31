‘Even at home, my straw topper is always on’: Woman issues warning about straw toppers after Stanley experience

Stanley Cups have been one of the biggest 2024 trends, with everyone desperate to get their hands on the drinkware item. But as much as a status symbol Stanley Cups have become, it looks like this TikToker’s daughter has been put off for life.

TikToker Cori (@_thereadingwriter_) explains why in a video that has amassed 45,600 views. And it’s safe to say that it all sounds a little bit traumatic.

According to Cori, things started out normally enough, with her daughter accompanying her on a dog walk. “We get back inside. She takes her shoes off, goes upstairs. I’m downstairs taking off my shoes and the dog’s shoes. By the time I get back upstairs, she is crying and holding her mouth,” she recalls. Cori says her daughter then broke the news that a spider bit her mouth after drinking from her Stanley cup.

While Cori admits she didn’t initially believe her daughter, she then saw the spider for herself. “Y’all, there was a spider on the floor in a puddle of spit that she had spit out of her mouth, and it had the nerve to still be alive,” she continues. “The spider was alive. So … on the day that the spider decided to crawl into her Stanley, she had not put her little straw topper on. She’d left the straw topper off all day, which, why wouldn’t you’re at home?”

“And at some point, the spider crawled in this tiny little straw and decided to terrorize my daughter,” she concludes. “Now she won’t drink out of her, Stanley. My poor, poor baby. What a disaster.”

Stanley didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email. Cori didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

Naturally, commenters were equally terrified about the prospect of a spider in their Stanley Cup. Many pointed out that this is exactly why they always use straw toppers. “Even at home, my straw topper is always on unless I’m drinking!” one wrote. “For this reason.”

“My topper is ALWAYS on my straw, and a sandwich bag is over my cup,” another added. “I don’t like people breathing over my cup!!!”

“[This is] literally my fear,” a third wrote. “That’s why I have straw toppers – my coworker told me I was crazy.” Cori replied, “You’re the smart one.”

What’s the point of straw toppers?

While straw toppers are often cute and decorative, they also serve a purpose. In addition to insects, straw toppers can protect your drinks from things like debris and germs. They can also lessen the amount of liquid that spills out of your drink if it tumbles over.

What’s worse than a spider in your Stanley cup?

But there’s only one thing worse than finding a spider in your Stanley Cup: finding a live spider in your ear. In the viral clip, which has amassed over 40 million views, Desirae Kelly (@desiraekelly) filmed her encounter in urgent care, wherein doctors discovered that there was a spider curled up in her ear. “That’s so gross,” she said. “And I’m a clean person. But also… it’s an uneasy feeling.”

