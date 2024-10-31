‘What type of card swipers do y’all got?’: Chick-fil-A customer says worker who swiped card could see exactly how much money was in her checking account

If you thought your bank account balance was between you and your bank, one Chick-fil-A customer warns you might want to think again.

In a video with over 25,000 views, TikToker Qweet (@cuteasquita) says that a Chick-fil-A worker could tell her what her exact debit card balance was when she tried to purchase a $14 meal.

“She was talking about, ‘You only have $13 and X amount of cents,’” Qweeta says. “Give me my card back. All it takes is a quick transfer.”

Qweeta also expresses shock that a cashier could see her bank account balance.

“What type of card swipers do y’all got that tell you what I got left in my checking account?” she asks. “If anything, it’s a sign from God that [I] shouldn’t be here.”

The caption reads, “For your information, this is only one of the bank accounts.”

Can cashiers see your bank account balance?

In the comments section, viewers express their alarm about a cashier accessing their bank balance.

“Invasion of privacy! Won’t see me again,” one wrote.

“Thank you for letting me know to never go back there,” another said.

However, cashiers may only be able to see your balance if the transaction is declined for insufficient funds.

While it varies from store to store, viewers suspect that if your card declines, the card swiper will say how much you can cover—effectively giving out your bank account balance.

“It takes all the money from the checking account and tells them what is owed in cash or another swipe. Walgreens does that, too,” a viewer explained.

Viewers empathize

Qweet isn’t the only one who’s had their bank account balance called out by a worker.

“Happened to me at the gas station while I was holding my LV bag, “ it shows you only have $9.04 on your card available. I left,” a commenter said.

“That happened to my husband at Publix/ we was shooketh cause How Sway??” another wrote.

“This happened to me at whataburger cause I forgot to transfer money first. “Ma’am you only have .36 available” when they started this,” a third added.

It’s awkward for the cashiers, too.

“I hate telling ppl it says it’s only xx amount on their card. I do not know your name I should not know your business,” one wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Qweet via TikTok direct message and comment. We also contacted Chick-fil-A via email.

