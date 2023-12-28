‘They’re gonna put them out whenever they get around to it’: Walmart shopper shares hack for clearance deals. You just have to be patient

A Walmart shopper posted a viral video sharing the best way to get clearance deals on Christmas items.

TikToker Shayna (@savingwithshayna) has reached over 49,000 views and 960 likes on her video by publication. Shayna frequently uses her account to post coupon and clearance hacks, and she has over 368,800 followers.

Shayna was also previously featured in the Daily Dot when she discovered she could get an AARP membership as a young woman.

She made her recent viral video in response to a comment on one of her previous videos explaining Walmart’s 50% off after-Christmas deals. The comment said, “I went at 6am,” presumably the day after Christmas, “and my store pulled all the Christmas stuff already besides the lights.”

Shayna started her video by saying she loved this comment because it brought up “such a good point.”

She then said if you go into your local Walmart the day after Christmas, you probably won’t find the clearance deals. She said this happened to her last year.

“A lot of the time, they’re scurrying around the store,” Shayna said, referring to the workers, “trying to get all the Christmas stuff and pull it off the shelves.”

She said that once all the Christmas decor is taken down, the workers can move it into Christmas clearance. Shayna also said a lot of things will be pulled from the shelves on Christmas Day, but they won’t be put back in clearance for a few days, maybe more.

“I actually went a week after Christmas,” she added, “and I got all those Aveeno gift sets that are usually like 15 bucks for like $1.97.”

She believes this happens every year because Christmas is always hectic, and the employees have a lot to do in a short time.

Shayna said, “You need to keep going back to the store, and you need to know where they put things for Christmas.”

Next, Shayna said that Christmas clearance often goes into random sections of Walmart, like the garden section, because the rest of the store needs to be filled with items for upcoming holidays like Valentine’s Day.

“You need to keep checking your stores days after Christmas,” she re-emphasized. “Even weeks after sometimes,” she added before ending her video.

A few viewers left other hacks for Walmart shoppers during the holidays.

“All the returns also, wait a few days!” one suggested.

“I’m still finding Halloween clothes for $1,” another said.

A further wrote, “the returns for the 3 days after Christmas are insane. I work at Walmart, they will condense all of the seasonal stuff to like 3 aisles.”

