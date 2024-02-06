‘Some items are way overpriced, and some are good deals‘: Taco Bell worker shares what items he thinks aren’t worth the price anymore

Even though it got rid of its dollar menu in 2018, Taco Bell is still well-known for being an affordable option for people looking to eat out. In 2023, Yahoo Finance declared it one of the cheapest fast-food chains, taking into account the “overall value” of menu items, not just the prices listed.

In the last three years, the company has increased its prices by 15%, and there has been some debate online regarding whether or not Taco Bell is affordable or not. A popular Taco Bell worker known for his Taco Bell-related content shared that the truth lies somewhere in the middle.

TikTok user Caleb (@caleb_lennon), who has 472,000 followers, said that some items, in his opinion, “are way overpriced, and some items are good deals.”

While making a Burrito Supreme, he listed which items he thinks are still good deals and which are not worth the money in a video that amassed 44,000 views.

“Most people just say it’s gotten outrageously expensive, and I can’t say you’re completely wrong ’cause there are a bunch of our items that I feel like just cost too much,” he said before naming both the Chicken and Steak Quesadillas, the Power Bowls, the Crunchwraps, as well as the Chalupas.

“One thing that Taco Bell does have going for it is that, compared to a lot of other fast-food places, we do have a bunch of items that are under $3 and $2,” he added.

Caleb said the chain still offers a good number of items that are “pretty cheap.” “A lot of them are new items as well, so it’s just fun to try cheap items,” he said. “But yes, we have our highs and lows with the prices.”

Some of the items he is referring to are likely on the new Craving Value menu, which launched in January. In a press release announcing the new menu, Taco Bell said there are “10 crave-worthy and satisfying items, all for $3* or less.”

Some items on this menu include the Double Stacked Taco for $1.99, the Stacker for $2.19, and the 3-Cheese and Chicken Flatbread Melt for $2.29.

@caleb_lennon Taco bell price changes let me know your opinion ♬ original sound – Caleb

Caleb gave viewers an opportunity to sound off in the comments, ending his video by saying, “Let me know what you think.” Viewers agreed with Caleb’s assessments of items not worth the price, like the quesadilla, and shared some of their own.

“2.99 for a single Doritos locos taco is insane,” one said.

“Dawg the chips and cheese is pretty much 3 dollars after tax it’s insane,” another wrote.

Viewers also shared the items they love that they believe are worth the cost.

“Everything is too expensive but I think Taco Bell is the last true value option in fast food. Those cheesy bean and rice burritos for under $2 smack,” one user said.

“Honestly the new value menu nachos are like a really good deal. I get two of those and that’s just dinner right there,” a second agreed.

The Daily Dot reached out to Caleb via TikTok comment and direct message and Taco Bell via press email.