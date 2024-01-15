‘Is that the tortilla they use for the Gordita cause if so I’m sold’: Taco Bell worker gives ‘sneak peek’ at new item about to hit the menu

In a recent TikTok video, which has rapidly gained over 1.6 million views, user Caleb (@caleb_lennon) gives viewers an exclusive sneak peek at a new Taco Bell item not yet available in stores. The 3 Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt is a delectable combination of grilled, marinated all-white-meat chicken, Creamy Chipotle sauce, and a melted three-cheese blend, all wrapped in a soft flatbread.

Caleb, who has long been helping people with their Taco Bell orders, enthusiastically shares, “This is called the Chicken Flatbread Melt… this one is even tastier than the melt. So you gotta try it when it comes out.”

The anticipation for the Chicken Flatbread Melt from Taco Bell has been building since its announcement, with the Kansas City Star reporting a release date of Jan. 11.

“Is that the tortilla they use for the Gordita?” asked one commenter. “Cause if so, I’m sold.” Several people in the comments recall the item: “They had these about ten years ago. They were great. Same with the mini quesadillas on a taco shell.”

“They had these before. If I remember right they were only $1.29 back then. Probably gonna be $3.49 now,” said another commenter.

One recalls the items from a decade ago: “This was on the menu when I was in college, so good! Was only like $2 back then.”

In addition to the Chicken Flatbread Melt, Taco Bell has also introduced the Double Berry Freeze, a fusion of the brand’s popular blue raspberry and wild strawberry freezes. This slushy treat, available since Dec. 21, is priced at $3.49 for a large and is offered nationwide.

Caleb’s video highlights the excitement surrounding new fast-food menu items and the role of social media in generating buzz before their release. His endorsement of the Chicken Flatbread Melt, suggesting it surpasses even the well-liked Chicken Chipotle Melt, is a testament to Taco Bell’s ongoing innovation and ability to keep its menu fresh and appealing to customers.

Introducing these new items is part of Taco Bell’s strategy to continually evolve its menu, offering unique and flavorful options to its fans. The use of TikTok to promote such launches demonstrates how fast-food chains are leveraging social media platforms to engage with a younger, digitally savvy audience.

As noted by Caleb in his viral video, these new additions to the Taco Bell menu are not just about new flavors but also about creating excitement and anticipation among its customer base.

The Daily Dot has contacted Taco Bell and TikTok user Caleb (@caleb_lennon) for further comments.