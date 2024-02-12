‘I got the receipts’: People think the Super Bowl edited out Alicia Keys’ voice cracking during performance

Alicia Keys’ appearance during the Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show is causing controversy among fans.

TikTok user Mariz (@mariz.reyla) posted a video the morning after the Super Bowl. Usher’s halftime show was a topic of much discussion online. Fans pointed out that Keys’ voice cracked on the first note of “If I Ain’t Got You.”

But Mariz took issue with what she believes was an attempt by CBS and the NFL to sweep the incident under the rug. “No hate to Alicia Keys, but I remember that voice cracking last night,” Mariz says in the video. “But when you go on the NFL YouTube channel, that voice ain’t cracking no more.”

In the text overlay, Mariz writes, “Not they tried to edit Alicia Keys voice crack… but I got the receipts.” She concludes, “We all heard it.”

The video has amassed more than 711,000 views as of Monday morning. In the comments, viewers evaluated Mariz’s imitation skills.

“Why do you do it so perfect lmaooo,” one user wrote. Mariz replied, “It’s not hard to sound bad.”

“Wait you sound just like her,” wrote a second user.

Other users praised Mariz’s detective skills.

“And Apple Music!!! They all fixed it! They said 86 them live vocals please,” wrote one user.

Another user wrote, “just watch JLO on SNL and you know they can edit the voice as it’s happening!” Mariz wrote, “They didn’t get alicia in time unfortunately.”

One user wrote, “i literally played it back on YT like 4 times bc i remembered the voice crack during the live play the gaslightinggg.”

However, others offered different perspectives.

“Haha I said oh Alicia out loud . But let’s stop playing I’ve seen her live twice perfect performances each time,” wrote one user.

A second user wrote, “They’ve fixed all the audio on the uploads, it all sounded quite messy live.”

X users were similarly stunned by both the performance flub, the response, and the post-production editing.

“Ok, hearing it again, I hear the voice crack but I’m not about to give her shizz for that. Most of yall can’t sing ‘Mary Had A Little Lamb’ on key, let alone this classic. Alicia will forever be my gurl,” wrote user @AndriaRazz.

In this Reddit thread from two years ago, members of r/audioengineering discussed the Dr. Dre halftime show and whether it featured all pre-recorded music. One user speculated, “I’ve never worked the Super Bowl, but I have worked on a handful of the half time NFL shows here in the Wembley, and they’re all mimed. The vocals are live though (usually, but It wouldn’t be difficult to have them replaced from the broadcast truck).”

The Daily Dot reached out to Mariz and a representative for Keys via email for comment.