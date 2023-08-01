‘I cannot interfere’: Subway customer with coupons orders multiple sandwiches. She’s about to get bad news

There are some fast food chains you probably wouldn’t eat in unless you had a coupon.

So imagine how frustrated you would be if you decided to eat somewhere because you had a voucher, only to discover that the business wasn’t honoring your discount?

Apparently, a number of Subway customers have encountered this very problem. Take this eight-second TikTok by user @doubleis2.0, who jokingly says that they don’t want to break the news to the Subway patron ahead of them that the coupons they’re holding probably won’t work at the register.

The TikToker records the customer standing at the sandwich counter and in a text overlay, they write: “She brought coupons to Subway. This is a canon event. I cannot interfere.”

If you don’t frequent Subway, or have never tried to use a coupon at one, you may be blissfully unaware that the sandwich chain is notorious for refusing to honor discount vouchers.

The post received over 644,000 views, and viewers shared their frustration with the sandwich chain in the comments.

“We have about 15 subways here, and nobody accepts the coupons anymore,” said one person.

“I can’t stand subway and I know they can’t stand me as well,” vented a second.

“And they raised the $$$ a few $$$ on all the subs!” wrote another.

One user, who received over 60 replies, just wanted to know, “But why do so many of them not accept coupons?”

According to many responders and this Mashed article, the issue is due to a struggle between Subway franchises and the corporate offices. They explain that the coupons are sent out by corporate stores and can be used at those specific locations, but the chain allows franchise owners to individually decide whether or not to accept them.

According to a Reddit post that the article references, the combination of individual owners trying to maximize their profits, along with their resentment towards corporate for taking monthly cuts may also explain why so many franchise locations outright refuse to honor the company’s discount coupons.

However, one commenter suggested a workaround: order through the app and pre-pay, then go and pick up your food at the store. “Gotta use the coupon on the app and they won’t say [sh-t],” they note.

