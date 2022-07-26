‘To everyone saying give her the cookie: no, rewarding bad behavior will only cause this to keep happening’: Woman argues with Subway worker over cookie, sparking debate

A Subway customer was filmed arguing with a worker over a coupon for a free cookie from the restaurant. While some viewers thought the worker should have just given the woman what she wanted, others argued that “rewarding bad behavior will only cause this to keep happening.”

TikToker Andrew Broussard (@mrandrewb1998) posted the video featuring the interaction. The woman apparently wanted to use two coupons for her purchase: one for a sandwich and the other for a cookie. However, customers are only allowed to use one coupon per visit, the worker explains to her in the video.

“You don’t have to give it to me if you don’t want to,” the woman tells the employee.

The Subway employee tries to explain the rule regarding coupons and offers to give the woman his manager’s number. The woman and employee go back and forth until another customer offers to pay for the cookie in question. Another customer reminds the woman that there are children in the store.

The woman proceeds to grab her sandwich and moves to leave when the Subway employee says, “No, you cannot take the sandwich. You did not pay for it.”

The video was viewed nearly 500,000 times since July 3.

In the comments section, users debate over whether or not the employee should’ve given the woman the cookie.

“Just give her the cookie, what does it cost Subway 13 cents?” one urged.

“I woulda gave her the cookie so she’d leave,” another suggested.

“To everyone saying give her the cookie: no, rewarding bad behavior will only cause this to keep happening,” another TikToker countered in what’s the top comment on the post.

The Daily Dot reached out to Broussard via TikTok comment.

