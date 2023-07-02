‘What happened to my $5 footlong?’: Customer slams Subway after paying $15 for 6-inch sub and 2 cookies

One of Subway’s most successful advertising campaigns of all time in the United States was the concept of a “5-Dollar Footlong.”

Launched in 2008, the campaign— which came paired with a catchy song—proclaimed that Subway shoppers could get any footlong sandwich they wanted for just $5.

As The Hustle reports, the campaign massively benefited the company.

“Within a year, foot traffic skyrocketed across the franchise’s thousands of locations. Revenue from $5 footlongs alone topped $3.8B,” writes Zachary Crockett. “It was, according to many industry analysts, one of the most successful promotions in the history of American cuisine.”

Barring occasional promotions that lowered the price back down to $5, the campaign ended in 2012.

But though the $5 Footlong promotion may be over, that doesn’t mean people have forgotten about it—especially now that food prices have exploded in recent years.

In a video with over 22,000 views as of Sunday, TikTok user Ben (@skinnytallwhiteguy) showed a recent receipt for a trip to Subway.

“I just f*cking bought Subway, and I got this tiny a** little 6-inch turkey sub and two cookies…and this guy cost me $15,” he says. “What happened to my $5 footlong?”

In the comments section, many users yearned for the days of cheaper food.

“I remember you used to get a 6 inch sub and lemonade for $5,” a user recalled.

“Fr I got two foot long combos yesterday and it was $32,” another said.

“I paid $18 for a TUNA footlong with chips and a drink,” offered a third.

Others simply complained about high prices in general.

“Inflation baby,” a commenter stated.

“I’m feeling so silly right now also for these prices,” wrote a second.

