‘I wonder if Honda has something similar’: Subaru Forester driver reveals secret badge you can order from Subaru. For free

A Subaru owner enamored with her car decided to share something she loved from the company to help people define who they are by what they drive.

“I love mine so much,” declared creator Addie Beckman (@addie.beckman), putting up her love letter to the carmaker on Friday. She got more than 480,000 views on it so far.

“They have this cute little thing that they do. And I feel like a lot of people don’t know about it. So I need to show you because it’s absolutely adorable,” she shared.

The thing in question is the Subaru Badge of Ownership, a way that owners can personalize their cars via a series of stickers showing their interests, as well as a badge specifying whether the car is the owner’s first Subaru, second, or beyond.

“I did a little camera,” she says, walking through all five of her stickers.

She continues, “I did a little paintbrush because I’m crafty; I did a rainbow because it was cute and because I’m an ally. And I did a leaf because I like nature. And then I did music notes because I like music.”

She made clear that while she wasn’t sponsored by Subaru, she was glad to pump them up because, as she said to close out the video, “No other car does it like Subaru.”

More on the badge program

According to Subaru’s site on the program, “To thank you for being part of our family, we’re excited to offer you a free gift – the Subaru Badge of Ownership! Whether it’s your first Subaru or you’re a seasoned owner, we’re thrilled you’ve chosen Subaru! Our community of Subaru enthusiasts thrives on adventure and loves sharing their passions.”

The decals can be affixed to the metal surface of a Subaru, according to the site. But they can also be delivered in the form of a license plate holder that Subaru makes available.

Owners can choose from 32 different options, including stargazing, half marathon and full marathon signifiers, military service, recycling, or a love of parks.

Cynicism abounds

Commenters coming to the video had thoughts on Subaru that did not involve cute stickers.

“My Subaru is doing this super cute thing where the transmission has just decided she’s no longer working,” said one. “Loving that it’s so cute.”

“Thought you were gonna show us a blown head gasket lol,” another said.

That prompted someone else to say, “They should add a head gasket sticker.”

“My Subaru had to have the transmission replaced. Twice,” said one. “It was the worst car I ever had.”

Not everyone was negative. One reported, “Have had my Outback for 14 years with almost zero issues and my Forester has over 200k miles and going strong.”

One wondered, “I like that! i wonder if honda has something similar?”

Finally, someone relayed, “I work at a Subaru dealership and absolutely love seeing these on customer cars!!”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via email and TikTok direct message and to Subaru via email.

