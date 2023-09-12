‘The girl math is not mathing’: Jersey Mike’s customer tries to make ‘Sub in a Tub’ at home. It comes out to $60

“We’re going to have Jersey Mike’s at home.” That’s what one TikToker thought when she decided to hit the grocery store rather than the popular New Jersey-based submarine sandwich chain. Unfortunately, she didn’t consider rising grocery prices and walked out with a whopping $60 receipt.

Quinn Valentine (@qster14) describes herself as “OBSESSED” ” with Jersey Mike‘s keto-friendly “Sub in a Tub.” “I cannot stop craving it,” she states in the comments of the video she dropped Sunday. The footage shows Valentine gathering up the necessary sub in a tub ingredients at a Tom Thumb grocery and has picked up over 55,000 views so far.

Valentine fills her basket with quality ham, provolone, Genoa salami, tomatoes, and peppers—as well as a pricy bag of Dot’s pretzels. But after the items ring up to just over $60, she wonders if she’s actually saving money.

“This #girlmath is not mathing rn. The #dotspretzels were necessary…” she wrote in the video’s caption. At $60, her grocery cart price is significantly higher than the $8.25 she would have paid for the Original Italian Sub In A Tub at Jersey Mike’s.

Grocery prices have been on the rise for the past few years, but Valentine’s high ticket has more to do with the quantity, and even quality, of the items she selected than it has to do with where she bought them. Although one commenter did suggest a way she could have saved more.

“Wait I was gonna do this tm. Maybe ingredients r cheaper at Aldi?” wrote Cashmoney69 (@trashmoneycashmoney).

Valentine responded, “That would have been 100% smarter and way less expensive.”

Another viewer suggested she could get even better value if she went to a big box store.

“Dots pretzels are $10 for 2 lbs at Costco! cheaper than Target,” she wrote.

While Valentine will obviously be able to enjoy several Subs in Tubs due to buying in volume, she may find her diet lacks variety, as one commenter pointed out.

“As a single female living alone if I buy sandwich stuff I have to eat nothing but sandwiches all week bc it takes my whole grocery budget,” Rachel (@rachel1235678) pointed out.

“Literally can only eat sun in a tub for the next week,” Valentine responded.

She also noted that some of the higher-quality items drove her receipt up.

“The deli meat is what killed me bc they were like $8 each!”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Valentine via TikTok for further comment.