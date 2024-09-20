‘It looks like a tank’: Is this ‘futuristic’ car better than a Tesla Cybertruck?

The Tesla Cybertruck has certainly made a mark on the road since its first appearance in 2023, with its sharp angles and Mars-rover appearance. It made such a splash that Tesla introduced a new way of looking at car design. However, Tesla isn’t the only company pushing the boundaries.

Recently, TikTok couple FranklyRobbie (@franklyrobbie) based in Riverside, California, showed another futuristic car. It gives the Cybertruck a run for its money.

This one, on the other hand, looks like it’s built for a battlefield instead of a distant planet.

Their video garnered over 211,000 views.

Your own personal Batmobile

The vehicle FranklyRobbie captured driving down a California street is made by Rezvani Motors. It was designed by a cartoonist and graphic designer. And every Rezvani model seems like it’s straight out of a Batman comic.

Founded in 2014 in Irvine, California. The company describes its specialty as high-performance supercars. Classified as an Xtreme Utility Vehicle, Rezvani offers five different models. Those models are Vengeance, Tank, Tank Military Edition, Hercules 6X6, and Hercules 6X6 Military Edition.

The model in question that the couple filmed driving is the Rezvani Tank. It’s a tactical urban vehicle with a starting price of $175,000. The Tank is described as a vehicle that can withstand anything both off- and on-road.

Kelley Blue Book reports the base model comes with a standard V4 turbo engine, which can be upgraded to a 3.6-liter V6 engine for $9,500 or a 6.4-liter V8 Dodge SRT engine for $45,000. Higher trim levels are bulletproof, and the interior is highly customizable. Tanks are reportedly “based on the Jeep Wrangler and can be serviced at Jeep dealers.” The Tank also comes with auto retracting side steps, 10 different options for ergonomically designed seats, on-demand 4X4, EMP protection, and a thermal night vision system.

Survive anything thrown at you

But if you really want to live your inner post-apocalyptic fantasy, then the Rezvani Vengeance may be the car for you.

According to a review from Auto Trader UK, the top luxury model, the Rezvani Vengeance is a bulletproof behemoth that comes with thick ballistic glass, electrified door handles that can deliver 110 volts of electricity into an assailant, magnetic deadbolts, and a built-in smoke machine to help during an attempted abduction. Customers also have an option to add either level 4 or level 6 ballistic protection. And if your vehicle is ever breached, customers can add accessories like bulletproof vests, helmets, and gas masks.

On top of that, this model also has 1200 lbs towing capacity, or two Cybertrucks, and 35-inch military-grade tires.

Your own personal Mars Rover

Unlike the Rezvani Tank, Cybertrucks aren’t built for war. Instead, their design is focused on innovation and ambition. With its sharp angles and minimalist interior, the electric truck definitely turns heads.

According to Car and Driver, the 2024 model comes in either a 600-horsepower Dual Motor model or a Beast model, with three electric motors and a combined 834 horsepower. The car review site also reports that the Cybertruck is supposed to have 11,000 pounds of towing capacity. With an estimated driving range of up to 340 miles, and the ability to add 128-136 miles in 15 minutes, when hooked up to a Tesla Supercharger.

Like the Tank, Cybertrucks are also bulletproof and can withstand blows from a bat. It’s a “formidable off-roading machine” and is “agile on the road.” Additionally, it reportedly can reach 60 miles per hour in 2.6 seconds and has a top speed of 112 miles per hour.

Comfort features include generous headroom, 121 cubic feet of volume in the cargo bed space, which can hold 300 pounds of weight, and a hidden underfloor storage area complete with a drain plug.

Add in that it’s also significantly cheaper, with a starting price of $81,895, and the Tesla Cybertruck stacks up pretty well against the Rezvani.

Which to choose?

Some viewers were blown away by the Rezvani and believed it outclassed Tesla by a mile.

“What cyber truck wanted to look like,” one user said.

“Now that’s luxury,” another agreed.

“Rezvani tank. My absolute dream car,” a third added.

Others weren’t impressed, and a few claimed it was akin to apocalypse cosplay.

“It’s a Kia souls second evolution,” a user said.

“Yeah it’s hundred of thousands of dollars but you get a jeep wrangler interior,” a second remarked.

“It’s a new type of jeep company,” a user agreed.

“Yeah that thing costs more than most people’s homes,” another pointed out.

“Apocalypse vehicle, even has bulletproof windows,” a user claimed.

“Tactical vehicle? In Newport Beach??” a user questioned.

Though both of these cars are luxuries only a privileged few will ever experience, they both appeal to different personalities and desires. One offers innovation similar to a spaceship, while the other seemingly offers protection from WWIII.

