‘When is your first time getting a sandwich for Jersey Mike’s’: TikToker’s video about customers who don’t know about ‘Mike’s Way’ at Jersey Mike’s sparks debate

A video sketch about a customer interaction at Jersey Mike’s has sparked a debate after going viral on TikTok.

In a video with over 780,000 views, TikTok user Davarion plays out a scenario in which a customer orders a sandwich with just lettuce, tomato, and onion.

After he’s completed his order, the employee looks at him expectantly.

“Aren’t you forgetting something?” the employee asks.

“No, I’m pretty straight. Lettuce, tomato, onion,” Davarion replies.

After a bit of prompting, the employee asks, “Don’t you want it Mike’s way?”

A minor argument ensues, with Davarion eventually saying, “Just do it Davarion’s way—cut that sandwich, wrap it, and let me get up out of here.”

For those who are unaware, Jersey Mike’s is a sandwich chain that allows customers to order a sandwich “Mike’s Way.” This involves covering the sandwich with “onions, lettuce, tomatoes, olive oil blend, red wine vinegar and spices,” per the company’s website.

However, many users on TikTok say that actually getting a sandwich “Mike’s Way” results in a wet, oily mess of a sandwich.

“Literally douse it in oil and vinegar until it’s soggy,” wrote one user.

“Legit how I felt the first time I went to Jersey Mike’s… I haven’t gone back since… after I watched them rain oil all over the place,” claimed another.

“Mike’s way is fine but they act like they’re trying to put a fire out with that oil/vinegar,” stated a third.

In contrast, other users said ordering the sub “Mike’s Way” created the ideal sandwich experience.

“Mikes way is the best,” proclaimed a user. “The oil, vinegar and seasoning makes the sandwich so much better for sure.”

“Mikes way with oil and vinegar and that little shake thing they do is the best,” shared a second. “Can’t have jersey mikes without mikes way.”

Apparently, according to some users, employees have to ask if a customer wants their sandwich “Mike’s Way.”

“I worked at jersey mike’s,” claimed a commenter. “We were required to asked everyone if they wanted it Mike’s way.”

“Worked at Jersey Mikes for 3 years. We’d always start by asking if they want it Mikes way, and if they didn’t know what that was you explain,” explained a further TikToker.

We’ve reached out to Jersey Mike’s via contact form and Davarion via Instagram direct message.