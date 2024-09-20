‘A Cadillac is a horrible choice to daily drive’: Woman blasts dealership for keeping her there noon-7 p.m. Now her choice of car is under fire

A TikTok that initially aimed to critique the lengthy Cadillac car-buying experience took an unexpected turn when viewers instead criticized the customer for her choice of car.

In her Sep. 1 video, TikTok user Meli Delgado (@luvvmeli2) Delgado recounts her experience shopping for a new vehicle with her parents at a Cadillac dealership—and some viewers were not happy about it. The video has since amassed over 41,000 views.

Delgado, sitting in her car before class, vents about her frustrating car-buying process. She explains that what was supposed to be a quick visit turned into a 7-hour ordeal with no food and only a couple of Starbucks cups.

“Because like why did I get there at like I think it was either 12 p.m. or 1 p.m. and I didn’t leave that [expletive] until 7 p.m.,” she said in frustration.

She explains that she initially visited the dealership to check out the Cadillac CT-5, but she was not quite satisfied with the smaller interior. After considering several other options, she decided to go with the 2024 Cadillac XT4. While she was happy with her choice, she was frustrated by the prolonged car-buying process.

Surviving the Cadillac car-buying experience

For anyone planning to buy a car, Delgado offers some tips for handling the potentially lengthy time you’ll spend at the dealership.

“If you’re looking to buy a car from the dealership, be prepared to be there all [expletive] day. Take you some snacks. [Bring] you some drinks. [Bring] you [expletive] entertainment.”

When it came to bringing children to the dealership, Delgado had one clear piece of advice—don’t.

“If you’re gonna take kids, don’t take kids,” she suggested.

She remembers a family with a crying little girl just two offices away, noting how it made the process even more frustrating for her and her parents, especially since it was her first time buying a car from a dealership.

The video ends with a quick interior tour of the Cadillac she’s temporarily driving while waiting for her new car to be ready for pickup.

Although the video focused on her lengthy car-buying experience, some commenters were critical of her vehicle choice and didn’t hesitate to voice their opinions.

“Why Cadillac? Get a Toyota and avoid any issues,” someone refuted.

“Don’t go with Cadillac, please [loudly crying face emoji]. [You’ll] be driving it, but also spend half of its [lifetime] in the shop [skull emoji],” someone else warned.

“A Cadillac is a horrible choice to [drive daily]. [Nice] cars are made to be fun cars. [They are] not [daily-driving] reliable cars. [Why] can’t people understand that?” another comment read.

To which Delgado responds, “A car is meant to be driven [skull emoji].”

However, other commenters provided tips on how to expedite the car-buying process at a dealership.

“Do all your research online [and] know exactly what you want before you go. Look at all features, etc., [because] they love taking years [to look up how to increase] the price! I hate dealerships,” a comment advised.

“Start going to dealerships closer to closing time. [They’ll] get you out quickly,” someone else joked.

Delgado did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

