‘I hope I can get some answers’: Mom buys new Enfamil formula. Then she notices something unusual inside the can

A mom’s viral video about an object allegedly found in a can of baby formula triggered a mixed response from her viewers. Some voiced concerns about unidentifiable things they have found in formula, while others shrugged off the mom’s findings.

In the TikTok clip that has amassed over 1.6 million views, user Savvy Sav (@sav_shapiro) showed off the puzzling discovery. It appeared to be fished out of a can of Enfamil.

“What is this object we found in my baby’s formula can?!?!” text overlaid on the clip asked.

The mom guessed what the object could possibly be. “It looks like an ear to me,” text overlaid on the video read.

She explained that the object was just pulled from the powder in the can.

“What is that?” the mom asked after washing it off. “Is that plastic?”

Ultimately, the mom expressed concerns about it. She hoped she didn’t find anything harmful in the formula.

Should parents be concerned about infant formula?

The Daily Dot reached out to Enfamil for more information about the object allegedly found in the baby formula.

While there is no way to confirm whether or not the object presents any dangers to babies, there have been formula recalls in the past.

A Perrigo Company recall as of August 8, 2024, affected 16,500 cans of store-brand infant formula for potentially containing too much vitamin D.

The recalled formula was sent to o H-E-B Grocery Co. in Texas and CVS stores in 12 states.

Furthermore, there was also a recall as of June 4, 2024, for baby formulas distributed by Dairy Manufacturers Inc.

That recall impacted brands CRECELAC and FARMALAC.

Enfamil specifically has also been impacted by formula recalls in recent years.

Viewers respond

In the comments section, some had ideas about what the object could be.

“Probs calcified formula which makes sense given the calcium content,” user Mia Rose commented.

“Looks like wet formula that dried out,” another viewer suggested.

Others expressed concerns about other unidentified objects they found in cans of formula.

“When you get updates please let me know. This stuff always worries me. I’ve found black small pieces in my babies formula and that had me freaked out,” user Ash wrote.

“Definitely isn’t an ear, but get it tested by a company other than the formula company,” user Itselisa commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @Sav_Shapiro via TikTok comment and to Enfamil, Perrigo Company, and Dairy Manufacturers Inc. by email for comment and more information.

