‘I swear by this’: Woman shares how to make the best box cake from Betty Crocker mix

Typically, boxed cake tastes different from a cake made from scratch. Fortunately for home bakers who use a box mix, a former wedding cake business owner has gone viral for revealing how to make a box mix cake into one that people will rave about.

How do I raise my cake game?

“So, whatever box you get, you wanna make sure you get one that says ‘super moist’ on it,” TikTok user Janna (@janna.bailey_) says, holding a box of Betty Crocker Super Moist Triple Chocolate Fudge. She says this is the case for any brand or flavor you choose.

Next, she suggests slightly tweaking the recipe. “Instead of using the oil that it calls for, you’re gonna use butter,” she explains. “Then, you’re just gonna add a cup of sour cream to the mixture.”

Aside from those tweaks, you should follow the directions on the box as written.

“Another way to level up your cake is to add custom filling, whether it’s fruit or cream,” Janna adds.

Janna is confident about this recipe, writing in the caption, “How to make the best box mix cake everytime!! I swear by this, trust me everyone will ask you to make the cake at the next cookout.”

In the comments section, she added that the butter should be melted, and it doesn’t matter if you use salted or unsalted.

The Daily Dot reached out to Janna via TikTok comment and direct message.

Do these ingredients really improve the flavor of box cake?

Indeed, they do. According to Bon Appetit and AllRecipes, substituting vegetable oil with butter and adding sour cream makes the cake richer, fluffier, and more moist. However, if you’re not a fan of sour cream, non-fat Greek yogurt will also do the trick.

Viewers praised Janna’s suggestions

“Just tried your suggestion… the cake is so moist and soft thank you,” one viewer said.

“I made this tonight with vanilla buttercream. 4 layers and my family couldn’t believe it. Thank you so much!” a second applauded.

“I just made it according to your specs with the Betty Crocker Super Moist Devils food box and it was great! Thank you!” a third praised.

Furthermore, others shared what tweaks they make to their box mix cakes.

“For chocolate cake mix I add brewed coffee for the water,” one viewer revealed.

“I like to add almond extract to mine takes away that artificial cake taste,” a second commented.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.