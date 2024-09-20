‘Walked in wearing work clothes‘: Diners leave the restaurant after being seated once they see the menu prices

Many restaurant-goers consider menu prices when picking a restaurant they are interested in dining at. But, sometimes, there isn’t always time to review a menu and its prices before heading in. So what happens if you get seated at a restaurant and only then find out the restaurant you’re at is not in your budget?

That’s what happened to TikTok user Devan (@the_real_dbone) and presumably his co-worker. They filmed themselves sitting inside a steakhouse.

“Oh my gosh,” his friend says, shocked.

The content creator notes in the text overlay, “We went to a steakhouse but didn’t know it was for the rich.”

Devan zooms in on an expensive menu item, which costs $420. “Needless to say, we ended up leaving,” Devan adds in the overlay.

To make matters worse, the men were in their blue-collar work clothes, presumably coming straight from work.

“Walked in wearing work clothes to suits and ties and fancy price tags,” the caption of the video reads.

The video was viewed over 58,000 times.

@the_real_dbone Walked in wearing work clothes to suits and ties and fancy price tags 🤣 ♬ original sound – Devan

It’s more common than you think

Devan and his friend are in pretty good company. Despite societal norms, it’s totally OK to just up and leave, as more than a few TikTokers have shown us.

TikToker Kaitlyn Zermeño Smith (@k8.zermenosmith) and her friends similarly did “the walk of shame” out of an establishment after being seated and seeing the menu prices. They ended up getting burgers at a different eatery. And a duo said they left a restaurant they couldn’t afford with their heads held high.

Various viewers also shared their experiences with leaving a restaurant after being seated.

“I worked as a host at a place like this and the couple came up to me so embarrassed and said ‘I’m sorry but I just don’t think we can afford this’ and I said I completely understood. I’ve never ate here either! We all laughed in poor together,” one viewer shared.

“That happened to me and my wife when we were broke high school kids. We walked right out of that longhorn steakhouse. We were expecting outback prices,” another shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Devan via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.