‘That’s a normal thing’: Viewers defend street vendor after she was ‘caught’ spray-painting flowers

Florists use all kinds of tricks to make their flowers stand out. A trained florist may use floral tape to put together the perfect punch, or they may employ a host of different natural remedies to keep the flowers appearing fresh-cut, even as the true date of their cutting falls further into the past.

Many of these “hacks” are unknown to the average person. As a result, when one catches a florist performing these actions, they may think they’ve “caught them in the act”—as evidenced by a recent video from @itszrudy70.x.

In the video, which currently has over 30,000 views, the TikToker shows a person selling flowers on the street. The flower seller appears to be spraying white flowers with pink paint.

“Caught the street vendor in 4K,” the TikToker writes in the text overlaying the video.

As many users in the comments pointed out, the flower seller was likely not trying to deceive anyone with her actions. Rather, this is just one way that flowers are sold.

“They do that it’s normal,” TikTok user @flaca_1974 said. “Don’t tell me blue roses grow also like the red ones.”

“The flowers at the store are sprayed too,” @_avoxx added.

“Yeah all flower shops do that to get different color roses etc.,” another TikToker echoed. “It’s a special spray paint.”

The actual paint being used here is called “florist spray paint,” and it is used to change the color of a flower.

This is one of several methods that a florist can use to provide customers with a flower of a different color. For example, one can buy “stem-dyed” flowers, where a flower has turned a different color, thanks to colors placed into the plant’s water. A florist may also decide to give a customer a fake flower in the color of their choosing.

Furthermore, some users in comments claimed they would not care if the color had been changed deceptively, so long as they received the colored flower they requested by the end.

As one user put it, “You’re not going to eat them, so what’s the problem?”

