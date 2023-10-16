‘It tasted like absolute trash’: Starbucks barista says customer ordered a hot mango dragonfruit refresher

As a worker in the food service industry, you’re likely to hear some requests that you might find a little ridiculous.

Sometimes, customers get a little too specific. For example, one Starbucks worker alleged that a customer requested a drink with exactly 3 ice cubes. Similarly, a server on TikTok also claimed that someone ordered a Tito’s Vodka martini—shaken exactly 35 times.

Other times, customers can simply ask for items that may strike the employee as odd. Take, for example, the recent request heard by Starbucks worker and TikTok user Emily (@donebleeding). In a video with over 553,000 views, Emily says that a customer ordered a mango dragonfruit refresher. The catch? They wanted it served hot.

“I was like, ‘That’s not something I can do for you,’” Emily recalls. The customer responded by saying that they had had it before, with the barista accomplishing the request by steaming the drink. Hearing this, Emily happily said that she would make the customer the drink.

“We steamed the refresher, berries and all,” Emily laughs.

When the customer received her drink, Emily recalls that she “was really grateful.”

However, Emily and the rest of the staff were too curious to simply let the order go. After the customer left, they made hot versions of both the mango dragonfruit refresher and the strawberry refresher.

The verdict? “It tasted like absolute trash,” Emily admits.

That said, some commenters weren’t convinced.

“It kinda sounds good. Like a hot fruit tea,” wrote a user.

Others simply shared their own stories of peculiar customer requests.

“I had a lady yesterday trying to argue that she wanted iced hot chocolate not chocolate milk,” said a commenter.

“When I worked at Starbucks I had someone like once a month order a steamed pink drink,” added another.

“No joke i had someone ask for a frappuccino with no ice today,” recalled a third. “first customer of my shift too i was already so close to losing my mind.”

“A lady asked me to mix diet coke with lemonade,” shared a further TikToker. “Wasn’t bad at all.”

