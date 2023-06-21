‘ok but sometimes google is wrong’: Starbucks barista complains about customers who call to find out closing time. It backfires

One Starbucks worker has gone viral for sharing an aspect of working customer service that grinds her gears.

In a viral video that has amassed nearly 200,000 views as of June 20, TikToker Pear Bear (@itsparisiguess) expressed disdain for customers who call her location for hours of operation.

“When I answer the phone & it’s someone asking what time we close when they could’ve looked it up while they were looking up our number,” read a text overlay.

In the clip, the worker rolls her eyes and lip-syncs to audio of a person groaning, clearly annoyed by the call.

Opinions in the comments section were divided on whether the concern is a valid reason for customers to reach out to the store. Many argued that it was an entirely good reason to make a call.

“Ok but sometimes google is wrong,” one viewer argued.

“Sometimes the website [be] lying tho,” another commenter said.

Others, however, agreed with Pear Bear and shared similar experiences they’ve had.

“This used to killlllllllllll me,” one TikToker commented.

“One time they asked me for the address like omg I don’t have it memorized why can’t you just look it up,” another wrote.

This is not the first time Pear Bear has gone viral for her Starbucks-related content. A few days ago, another video she posted received hundreds of thousands of views for giving viewers a sneak peek at the coffee chain’s new blueberry Frappuccino.

The Daily Dot contacted Pear Bear and Starbucks via email for comment.