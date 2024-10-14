Stanley Wicked cups? Stanley “wicked cuts” is more like it.

The latest Stanley Cup promotional tie-in already has one Target employee bleeding—but thankfully it isn’t from an excited customer.

Lexi (@lexiiscantland) showed just how much Target employees suffer for our shopping in a video posted to her TikTok account Sunday.

Stanley ‘Wicked’ cups cause some wounds

Stanley released the new promo—a tie-in to the upcoming Universal adaptation of the beloved musical—on Saturday, and they’ve already “defied gravity” by flying off the shelves.

However, Lexi found herself suffering for the film’s fans (not to mention rabid Stanley collectors).

In her video, captioned “Stanley release day is my worst enemy,” she pans her camera around to show the results of unboxing the cups.

A massive amount of cardboard and other shipping waste surrounds the endcap, now displaying the dark emerald green and glossy pink Stanley Wicked cups.

The screen text reads, “Only got 3 cardboard cuts unboxing these. I hope y’all are happy,” followed by a string of crying emoji.

What we know about the Stanley ‘Wicked’ cups

The Stanley Stainless Steel H2.0 FlowState Quencher cups come in two different styles.

One is glossy pink with sparkles, representing Ariana Grande’s Glinda. The other is dark emerald green with a black ombre, representing Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba.

Each is available—while supplies last, of course—in 40-ounce ($55) and 20-ounce ($20) sizes.

Additionally, the Glinda cups feature a gold rim, while the Elphaba cups have a flying monkey theme.

Per WHDN News, “If this is anything like previous limited-edition Stanley drops, though, you’ll have to hurry to get your hands on one.”

Customers are already fighting over them

Predictably, customers are lining up in droves for the cup, and many stores are already depleted of stock.

People have posted videos to TikTok documenting the usual fury following a new limited-edition release, according to the Express Tribune. According to the Tribune, “The exclusive collaboration between Stanley and Wicked, available only at Target, has sparked a frenzy among fans eager to get their hands on the coveted tumblers.”

Per the Tribune, online supplies of the cups are already sold out.

Viewers sympathize

Some of Lexi’s fellow Target workers confirmed the rush in the video’s comments.

Madison (@maddiismiff) wrote, “Broo my manager couldn’t even get them out the box before people were swarming her this morning.”

Another employee commented, “They had me rushing to put them out before the store opened, and within 5 minutes of the store opened [sic], I had to get more from the back. People are really fighting for them too.”

“My target literally only got one box for each style. Took me 3 minutes to unbox and they were sold out 20 seconds after we opened,” another added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lexi via Instagram messenger for further comment, and she responded with the following:

“I was astonished by the rapidity with which our inventory was depleted. Despite having 45 units in stock, all of them were sold out within a mere 15 minutes.”

