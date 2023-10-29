Woman shares Stanley Cup hack for Ben and Jerry's ice cream

People are calling this woman on TikTok “brilliant” after seeing how she combined two of the internet’s favorite things: Stanley cups and ice cream.

In a viral TikTok video, Grace (@gracesherlock3) shared her simple but highly effective life hack. “This is without a doubt the smartest thing I’ve ever came up with in my life,” she wrote in the video’s text overlay.

In the clip, Grace is seen taking a pint of Ben and Jerry’s ice cream (the peanut butter cup flavor) and effortlessly plops it into the top of her pink Stanley cup. The ice cream sits perfectly in the cup, making it easier to cold and keeping the dairy goodness cold for longer. (Though people are split about whether they prefer their ice cream as cold as possible and firm or melty.)

“No more melty ice cream,” Grace wrote in the caption.

The video has a whopping 2.3 million views and over 600 comments.

“I think I spend more time waiting for icecream to get soft than wishing it was colder,” a commenter wrote.

“I’ve never felt the need for a Stanley but this video has convinced me I need one,” the top comment read.

“Oh this is BIG brain,” a person said.

“I thought this was going to be to hide it from your kids when they sneak out after you put them to bed but keep it cold is cool too,” another wrote.

Stanley cups have become a viral sensation over the last year. While the brand used to be associated with “tough guys,” its signature cup is now popular among women.

People have taken to the internet—from TikToks to blog posts—to boast the cup’s benefits. Not only does it hold a solid 40 fluid ounces, but its tiered design allows it to fit comfortably in a cup holder (something most reusable water bottles can’t do), and the insulated walls claim to keep ice water cold for up to 40 hours.

You can currently buy a cup on the Stanley site for about $45 or $50, depending on the design, but the item is so popular that the brand has placed a 20-cup limit on how many people can buy online.

The cup comes in a variety of colors, from neutrals to bright orange and blue, and there are even social edition designs and colors. The Daily Dot has previously covered videos in which people ordered a cup but worried it was fake after getting it in the mail. Another user claimed theirs tested positive for lead.

The Daily Dot reached out to Grace for comment via Instagram direct message.

She said she initially came up with the idea because she was sick and didn’t want to get in and out of bed to put the ice cream in the freezer and had the thought to put it in her Stanley cup. To her surprise, it fit perfectly and didn’t melt.

She said she wasn’t expecting the video to go as viral as it did, especially since when she posted it a month ago it only had about 20,000 views. Overnight it reached 1 million and then 2 million.