‘Don’t buy it’: Customer orders new pink Stanley cup, suspects it’s ‘fake’ after receiving it

While TikTok Shop has made it easier than ever to get your hands on must-have items, it’s also led to an increase in drop-shipping, fakes, and scams. Drop-shipping is when an online seller (like those on TikTok Shop) accepts orders without having stock to hand, meaning they rely on third-party suppliers to get the product they’re selling and advertising to the customer. On the one hand, this makes it easier than ever for customers to fall victim to scams, as sellers may promise a specific item but instead supply the customer with a poor-quality fake or designer dupe from retailers like Temu or Wish.

With all that in mind, it’s no surprise that TikToker Victoria (@.vsc0byvictoria) is suspicious about a new purchase of her own.

In the TikTok, which has now amassed 2.9 million views, Victoria unboxes what appears to be a hot pink Stanley cup, with accompanying on-screen text reading: “I think it’s fake, don’t buy it.”

It’s unclear where Victoria purchased the cup, but it’s implied she didn’t purchase it directly through the Stanley site.

Victoria admitted in the video’s description that she “couldn’t tell” if the cup is legitimate or not, and viewers are equally divided.

“I’m pretty sure it’s real since it has the logo on it,” one viewer commented. “If they weren’t real and they were selling them, they would’ve gotten sued.”

Although others countered that Stanley didn’t sell this shade of pink, it is listed as available to purchase on the Stanley website.

Still, commenters suggested other ways Victoria could determine whether or not her cup was fake. One urged Victoria to check the “thinness of the strap” and whether or not “Stanley” is labeled on the top. Another said that one can differentiate the real cups from the fakes by the type of screw on the handle. “If it’s a normal screw, it’s fake, if it’s a hexagon, it’s real,” they explained.

But the most telling sign, according to commenters, is the design of the lid. “It’s fake,” a third commenter claimed. “The real ones in that color now come with clear lids.” On the Stanley website, the only type of lid available in hot pink is clear. The lid of the cup in Victoria’s video appears to be foggy.

Numerous viewers shared stories of their cups coming with parts missing or breaking within days.

“My handle literally fell off of mine,” TikToker @sam.marquardt said.

“Mine didn’t come with the right straw,” another said.

But these TikTokers should consider themselves the lucky ones. A TikToker named @0liv3_floof said that it’s been two months, and she still hasn’t received her cup.

Victoria didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok direct message. The Daily Dot also reached out to Stanley via email.