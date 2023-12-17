A woman on asks her date for his rich dad’s number after being asked to split the check 50/50. TikTok weighs in.

TikTok user Karolina Geits (@karolinageits) uploaded her own strategy of what to do “when a man wants to go 50/50 with you on a date. The clip appears to be a re-enactment of the end of a date gone wrong. Geits’ situation seems to deal with a specific type of man she’s dating: A rich daddy’s boy.

The man references going on a second with the woman and she seems amenable to the idea. “Tomorrow?” she asks. “I will call you.” She says before settling back into her seat where she asks the guy if he can tell her more about what he does for a living. “I’m very interested,” she says.

He explains that he works for his father’s company. “Oh, OK, you mean for your father?” she asks.

“Yeah, yes, my father, my father started the company and, and you know, I grew up in the family business and now it’s great. Yeah, so I get to work with him and everything he built and it’s something I’m really proud of,” the guy says.

She squints at him and says, “OK, yeah, nice, nice.”

The camera then cuts to the man asking for their server for the check, “And uh, when the check arrives, when it gets here,” he says. “I think we should just split it 50/50.”

“Oh, really,” she says, pouting her lips. “I thought we are on a date, but if you wanna be friends you know we can be friends.”

@karolinageits Part 3: when a man wants to go 50/50 with you on a date, do this. ♬ original sound – Karolina Geits

The guy rejects the idea that they’re not on a date, doubling down and stating that they very much are. “No, this is definitely a date, I just like to, you know, if we’re gonna be husband and wife, it’s gonna be a fair partnership,” he says.

She replies that she would like to be romantically involved with the man’s father instead of him because he suggested that she paid for half of the meal she shared with him. “So you told me that you work for your father’s company. May I ask you a question, personally? Maybe you can give me his number? You know and I can go on a date with him.”

The man responds, “Ahh, you’re funny, OK, all right, I can pay the whole thing.”

“You can pay?” she asks.

“Absolutely, I pay the whole thing,” he confirms.

“I see now, only child, I get it. I get what I’m working with here, OK, alright…” As he talks she continually nods her head with a smile before the video ultimately cuts out.

The video has amassed more than 4.2 million views as of Saturday evening. In the comments, a number of people applauded her for threatening to possibly sleep with the young man’s father and presumably draw upon any feelings of inadequacy he might feel as a result of being compared to his dad. Additionally, many supported the idea of the person who earns more paying the check.

“I love you for this!! Hilarious that you asked for his dad’s number. You’re an icon,” one person wrote.

Another said that while they used to believe in equally splitting the check when they went out with someone, they realized it’s not exactly equitable if someone is making way more money than they are. “I believed in 50/50 but then I really realized that the salary difference is important, because if he earns more than you, it’s not fair,” wrote the user.

A second user echoed the sentiment. They wrote, “He makes 200k and wants to go 50/50? That’s insane.”

According to Yahoo Finance, only 37% of women believe that couples should split the check evenly on a date, even if one person earns a significantly higher salary. The same Yahoo piece states that men are more likely to espouse the idea that the higher earner should cover the lion’s share of costs in a relationship.

The Daily Dot reached out to Geits via email for further comment.