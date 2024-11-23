‘How is this legal’: Amazon shopper buys Sony headphones for $298. Then he sees Amazon’s Black Friday ‘deal’ has them for $348

Everything may not be what it seems with Black Friday prices, like with these Sony headphones on Amazon, according to this customer. They say they bought their headphones for cheaper than the price listed for Black Friday.

Featured Video

A Black Friday deal?

“Amazon is such a [expletive] scam,” TikToker Walden Wang (@learnnorthernchinese) says in a clip. “I bought these headphones a couple of days ago and recently Amazon announced something like a Black Friday deal.”

Wang then shows a screenshot of the current deal, which has marked down the item by 13%. “However, I ordered these headphones exactly the same headphones a couple of days ago. It was $298!”

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that Wang posted this video on Nov. 1, and says they bought the headphones a couple of days before that from the same seller. This means they bought the headphones in late October. Additionally, while the screenshot of the Amazon site does show the listing price is $348, the screenshot doesn’t say “Black Friday” on it. As a result, it’s difficult to tell if this was a just a price increase or a Black Friday deal being falsely advertised. However, the Sony headphones are currently listed for $298 on Amazon with the “Black Friday Deal” label.

Wang’s video has almost 3,000 comments and 1.2 million views as of Saturday.

The Daily Dot has already begun to cover Black Friday deals, like this Walmart customer who shares about some deals they found.

What are viewers saying?

Viewers are fed up with the alleged sale scams retailers are pulling.

Advertisement

“That’s why you install keepa, to see the price history of everything,” one user advised, referring to the Google Chrome extension that tracks the price history of a product on Amazon.

“I keep everything in my cart and watch the price go up and down,” another shared.

“It’s not just Amazon. all stores are doing it now and some are so lazy they don’t even remove the original price sign before putting the ‘sale’ sign in front,” stated a different commenter.

Advertisement

Wang’s observations are an important reminder for customers to be mindful of prices when shopping online and to take the time to do some research to make sure you are getting a deal.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Wang via TikTok message and Instagram message and to Amazon via email for comment.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.